Obituaries: 9-18-2016

Frank Torres

Frank “Junior” Rivera Torres, 78, of Mountain View died Sept. 9, 2016, at his residence. Born Oct. 30, 1937, in Hilo, he was a warehouse supervisor for Baldwin Piano in Honolulu.

No services. Condolences may be posted at homelanimemorialpark.com.

He is survived by spouse, Debra Torres of Mountain View; son, Frank (Clarissa) Torres of Waimea; daughter, Georgianne (Ron) Wilcox of Kansas; stepson, Harlen (Roxanne) Torres of Hilo; stepdaughter, Cherish Torres of Hilo; sister, Frances (Albert) Gouveia of Hilo; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Shige Namihira

Shige Namihira, 84, of Keaau died Sept. 1, 2016, at the Life Care Center of Hilo. Born in Naha, Okinawa, she was a homemaker and a member of the Puna Hongwanji Mission Kyodan and Buddhist Women’s Association and of Hui Okinawa.

Private family services were held.

She is survived by son, Danny (Kaylyn Imamura) Namihira of Keaau; hanai son, Bruce (Abby) Namihira of Kurtistown; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Toshiaki Hayashida

Toshiaki “Buff” Hayashida, 90, of Hilo died Sept. 6, 2016, at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born Aug. 25, 1926, in Laupahoehoe, he was a retired captain of the Hawaii County Police Department, a World War II Army veteran and member of Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin.

Private services were held. Family requests no monetary gifts or flowers.

He is survived by wife, Dora Hayashida of Hilo; son, Jon (Karen) Hayashida of Hilo; daughter, DeeJay (Bradley) Driver of Denver; sister, Nora Maeda of Honolulu; four grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.