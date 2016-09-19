Obituaries: 9-19-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Rosalina Duyao

Rosalina Castillo Duyao, 87, of Keaau died Sept. 7, 2016, at Life Care Center of Hilo. Born Jan. 21, 1929, in Kauai, she was a papaya packer for the Puna Papaya Co. and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo.

Friends may call from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20 at Dodo Mortuary chapel for a 7 p.m. wake service. Friends may also call at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo for a 10 a.m. Mass. Casual attire and flowers are welcomed; burial to follow at Homelani Memorial Park, Section Ilima.

She is survived by son, Marcio Duyao and John (Andrea) Duyao of Keaau; daughters, Editha (Remegio) Desamito and Nora Duyao of Keaau; brothers, Santiago (Consolacion) de Leon of Keaau and Rodolfo (Sopronia) de Leon of Philippines; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and one cousin.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Ichiro Annes

Reverend Ichiro Peter Annes, 74, of Mountain View died Sept. 15, 2016, at home. Born May 11, 1942, in Kosrae, Micronesia, he was a retired security guard and reverend for the United Church of Christ Phonpei Hilo.

Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 22 at Dodo Mortuary chapel, Hilo with a 6 p.m. funeral service. A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Alae Cemetery. Casual attire.

She is survived by wife, Delida; daughter, Gloria; sons, Rob, Icher, Martin, Dwight and Roger; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Robin Matsushita

Robin Tsugio Matsushita, 61, of Hilo died Aug. 31 , 2016, at his residence. Born in Laupahoehoe, he was a retired customer service agent for Aloha Airlines, formerly employed at Aloha Air Cargo and member of the Papaaloa Hongwanji Mission.

Friends may call 3–5 p.m. Sept. 23 at Dodo Mortuary chapel for a 5 p.m. memorial service. Casual attire. No flowers.

He is survived by wife, Colleen Matsushita of Hilo; daughters, Randilee (Ryan) Matsuda of Ewa Beach, Oahu, Cecily Okimura of Henderson, Nev.; one granddaughter; brothers, Glenn (Darlene) Matsushita of Paauilo, Aaron (Diana) Matsushita of Kona; sister, Claire (Leonard) Midallia of Laupahoehoe; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Willa Wiese

Willa Rosa Wiese, 83, of Hilo died Aug. 27, 2016, at the Life Care Center of Hilo. Born Jan. 17, 1933, in West Virginia, she retired as an executive secretary, was known as the “Tv Lady” at the Hilo Hospital, was past president of Hilo Hospital Auxiliary and former Treasurer of the VFW Post No. 9749 Ladies Auxiliary.

Friends may call at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo for a 6:30 p.m. celebration of life. Condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

She is survived by daughter, Lloydetta (Solomon) Pakani of Hilo; brother, Harry Marshall of West Virginia; sisters, Shirley Nicholson of West Virginia, Elizabeth Wilson of West Virginia; two grandsons; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.