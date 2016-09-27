Obituaries: 9-27-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Conrado Astrande

Conrado Astrande, 96, of Hilo died Sept. 15, 2016, at his residence. Born in Dolores Abra, Philippines, he was a cook in Kwajalein, a welder at Puna Sugar Co, and a member of Orchid Isle Ballroom Dance Club and Philippines Dance Club.

Friends may call from 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 30 at Ballard Family Mortuary for a 7 p.m. service. Friends may also call at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Keaau for a 10 a.m. Mass. Burial is at noon at Homelani Memorial Park in Hilo.

He is survived by daughters, Reslenia (Lionel) Calvan of Honolulu, Perlita (Markus) Byrne-Herzog of Hilo; sons Warlito (Pauline) Astrande of Keaau, Guely (Bernie) Astrande of Oregon; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and brother, Petronilo Astrande of Philippines.

Lionel Chartrand

Lionel Kealii Chartrand, 66 of Hilo died Sept. 3, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. Born March 17, 1950, in Honolulu, he was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and the co-owner of Chartrand Excavation, a truck driver for Jas. W. Glover and former truck driver for HT&T in Hilo

Friends may call from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 2 at Dodo Mortuary for a 6 p.m. service. Casual attire and flowers welcome.

He is survived by wife, Deborah Chartrand of Hilo; sons, Lewin (Sing) Chartrand, Kaipo (Jurene) Rocha, Kealii Chartrand, Keanalu (Shanell) Chartrand and Keanukai (Pumehana Dutro) Chartrand, all of Hilo, Lorrin (Napua) Chartrand of Kealakehe; daughters, Raylene (Robert) Pratt of Kaneohe, Oahu, Dina (Wayne) Tamura of Naalehu, Kealani Chartrand of Hilo; brothers, Larry (Teddie) Chartrand, Melvin (Trudy) Young, Henry Young, Gerald Young and Bennett Young of Kahaluu, and Edwin Young of Honolulu, Mighty (Lisa) Young of Punaluu; sisters, Edith Kahooalii of Sacramento, Calif., Isabelle Kanoa of Maui, Lorraine Kalakau of Waimanalo, Oahu, Leinaala Young of Kaneohe, Oahu, Irene Young and Verna (Joe) Haili of Kahaluu; 27 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Kiyoshi Nakamura

Kiyoshi Nakamura, 83, of Captain Cook died Sept. 5, 2016, at Hospice of Kona’s Nakamaru Hale. Born June 15, 1933, in Kealakekua, he was a produce manager for the old Sure Save Super Market and retired owner of Kiyo’s Enterprise. He was a member of Hanei Kumiai, Kona Senior Karaoke Club, Kona Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, and Kumamoto Kenjin Kai.

Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Kona Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Kealakekua with a 12:30 p.m. memorial service. The family requests casual attire.

He is survived by wife, Chizuko Nakamura of Captain Cook; sons, Aaron (Dee) Nakamura of Oahu, Alson (Margy) Nakamura, Vernon (Rae) Nakamura, all of Kailua-Kona; brother, Charles Nakamura of Kaneohe, Oahu; sister, Helen Mashiba of Moanaloa, Oahu; one aunt; nine grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Tranquilino Fronda Jr.

Tranquilino “Kia” Ulita Fronda Jr., 71, of Waipio Valley, died Sept. 2, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Dec. 15, 1944, in Hilo, he was a cultural practitioner, taro farmer, kumu of AHHH Hula Halau of Waipio Valley, Hula Olapa and Hoopaa with Halau O Kekuhi, Hula Olapa and Hoopaa with E Hoohawaii Kakou, Understudy haumana oli of Edith Kanakaole and Pua Kanakaole, artist, chef, tropical floral farmer, floral arranger, past board member of Friends of the Future, past president of the Waipio Valley Taro Farmer’s Association, QLCC, and other community agencies.

Friends may call from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at Dodo Mortuary Chapel, Hilo for a 9 a.m. service. Casual or aloha attire is requested.

He is survived by sisters, Emily (Elroy) Fronda-Choy Foo of Waianae, Oahu, Maria (Sam) Simeona of Palmetto, Fla., Eileen Jurado of Las Vegas, Pualani (Terry) Muraki of Kailua-Kona, Maile Baird of Kapaa, Kauai; brother, Ernest (Sue) Fronda of Holualoa; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo and Cremation Services of West Hawaii.

Lorena Nelson

Lorena Leinaala Nelson, 81, of Hilo died Sept. 8, 2016, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu, she was a retired office manager with the former PacBell.

Private services to be held.

She is survived by brother, John (Carol) Kalehua of Fairfield, Calif.; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Yasuto Nishibe

Yasuto Nishibe, 84, of Pahala died Sept. 3, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. Born Nov. 11, 1931, in Kealakekua, he was the retired owner of the former University Texaco Station in Honolulu and an Army veteran of the Korean War.

Private services were held. Family requests no monetary gifts or flowers.

He is survived by daughter, Giwenne Nishibe of Honolulu; sons, Danny (Joy) Nishibe, Don Nishibe, both of Honolulu, Dana Nishibe of North Carolina; brother, Asao (Cynthia) Nishibe of Honolulu; sisters, Ayako (Shojiro) Uehana of Kohala, Judy (Harold) Fujisue of Honolulu; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.