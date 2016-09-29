Obituaries: 9-29-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Date of publication cannot be guaranteed. Memorial advertisements may be purchased through the newspaper advertising department.

Rose Rapoza

Rose Elizabeth Rapoza, 82, of Mountain View died Sept. 26, 2016, at home. Born Dec. 16, 1933, in Keaau. she was a retired LPN.

Friends may call at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Ballard Family Mortuary, Hilo for a 4 p.m. service. Condolences may be posted at ballardfamilymortuaries.com.

She is survived by sons, Melvin (Helen) Rapoza of Oahu, Kelly (Roberta) Rapoza of Hawaii, Alan (Mandy) Rapoza of California; daughters, Laura (Tracy) Lishman of Mountain View and Alana Rapoza-Caygill of Wisconsin; brother, Wilford Ah Yo of Washington; sister Marilyn Ah Yo of California; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.

William Miura Sr.

William Naoteru Miura, Sr., 88, of Papaikou died Sept. 18, 2016, at home. Born Aug. 22 1928, in Oahu, he was a retired construction mechanic for Libby’s Pineapple Co. and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Papaikou.

Visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 3 at Dodo Mortuary Chapel, Hilo with a 5 p.m prayer service. Cremation to follow. Casual attire.

He is survived by wife, Yolanda Miura of Papaikou; son, William Miura Jr. of Papaikou; daughter, Janeen Miura of Papaikou; brothers, Shige Miura, Harry Miura and James Miura Sr.; four grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Elizabeth Valeros

Elizabeth “Papoose” Valeros, 78, of Hilo died Sept. 20, 2016, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in Wailuku, Maui, she was a homemaker and a former taxi dancer.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Valeros/Thompson residence, 1080 Ainaola Drive (info: 640-9923) where a service will be held at 7 p.m. A committal service will be at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at Alae Cemetery. The family requests that casual attire be worn.

She is survived by sons, William (Chang Ok) Harris of Waipahu, Oahu, Scotty Andrade of Kentucky, Patrick Harris of Maui, Michael (Rachel) Thompson Jr. of Hilo; daughters, Laverne Livingston of Honolulu, Donna (Francis Segundo) Harris of Hilo; brother, Robert Pagan of San Jose, Calif.; sister, Irene Corbett of Waianae, Oahu; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, one great-great-great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Lester Masaoka

Lester “Lesta” Yukio Masaoka, 59, of Honomu died Sept. 20, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. Born June 29, 1957, in Hilo, he was a truck driver for the former Hilo Coast Processing Co.

Friends may call at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Dodo Mortuary chapel in Hilo for a 7 p.m. service. Family requests casual attire be worn.

He is survived by wife, Francine Masaoka of Honomu; sons, Kyle (Napua) Masaoka of Hilo, Kevin Masaoka of Honomu; daughters, Courtney Uchima of Honomu, Kasey Masaoka of Honolulu; mother, Cecelia Masaoka of Hilo; brothers, Ted (Myra) Masaoka and Milton (Liz) Masaoka of Hilo, Sidney (Sandy) Masaoka of Hawaiian Beaches; 10 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Lawrence Spinelli

Lawrence Paul Spinelli, 65, of Captain Cook died Sept. 14, 2016, at Hospice of Kona’s Nakamaru Hale. Born July 1, 1951, in Clearfield, Pa., he was a photographer.

Private services will be held. Info: Linda Grimes at 328-2457.

He is survived by his mother, Flora Spinelli of Curwensville, Pa.; brothers, Ron (Ellen) Spinelli of Boalsburg, PA, and Joe Spinelli of State College, Pa.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

Robert Summers

Robert Dunbar Summers, 60, of Keaau died Sept. 11, 2016, at his residence. Born Sept. 1, 1956, in Berkley, Calif., he was the proprietor and baker of Bread Box Kalaheo on Kauai and Bread Box Keaau.

Private services were held. Condolences may be posted at homelanimemorialpark.com.

He is survived by spouse, Valerie Morris Summers of Keaau; son, Kayton Summers of Utah; daughters, Rene’e (Michael) Loiacono of Aiea, Oahu, Kayla Manini of Waimea; brother, James (Michelle) Summers of Mountain View; sisters, Heather (Christopher) Garner, Maile Summers, both of Alabama; hanai father, Georges Amtamblian of Waimea; one grandchild.

Cheryl Cutler

Cheryl Elizabeth Cutler, 64, of Keaau died Sept. 9, 2016, at the Hilo Medical Center. Born in Fall River, Mass, she was a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by husband, Russell Cutler Sr. of Keaau; son, Russell Cutler Jr. of Orlando; daughters, Dena Cutler of New York City, Amy Cutler of Kona; brother, Charles Verrette of Orlando, Fla.; sister, Sharon Verrette of Rockville, Conn.; three grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.

Dennis Yamamoto

Dennis Mitsuo Yamamoto, 72, of Hilo died Sept. 14, 2016, at the Life Care Center of Hilo. Born June 2, 1944, in Paauilo, he was a retired house painter.

Private services held. No flowers. No monetary offerings.

He is survived by brother, Rodney (Toyo) Yamamoto of Keaau; numerous nephews and nieces.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.