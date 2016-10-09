Obituaries:10-9-2016

Henry de la Cruz

Henry Edward de la Cruz, 63, of Hilo, died Sept. 29, 2016, at Hilo Medical Center. He was born in Hilo on April 29, 1953. He was a private first class in the United States Marine Corps, a Purple Heart recipient, and a member of Hale ‘Oluea Clubhouse.

A memorial service will be held Oct. 12 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 522 Ponahawai Street in Hilo. Urn burial will take place at Veteran’s Cemetery No. 2 at noon. Family requests aloha attire.

He is survived by his mother, Frances de la Cruz of Honolulu; brother, Michael de la Cruz of Honolulu; and sister, Francine Chai of Honolulu.

Merle Lam

Merle Michie Lam, 74, of Hilo, died Aug. 21, 2016, at her home. Born Sept. 10, 1941, in Hilo, she was a real estate broker and the owner of Merle Lam &Company, Inc.

Friends may call at 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Dodo Mortuary chapel in Hilo for a 5 p.m. service. Family requests casual attire be worn.

She is survived by daughters, Leilani Lam of Phoenix, Ariz., Janine Lam of Portland, Ore.; brother, Rodney (Linda) Nishimura of Valrico, Fla.; two grandchildren and nieces.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.