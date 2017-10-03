Articles exposed harsh island truths

First, I want to thank John Burnett on his story on sexual predators on the Big Island. I was shocked. How scary to know that it isn’t the “stranger danger” we need to worry about, but almost always sexual assault is from someone the victim knows.

So why do we reduce bails? Or make it easy to let them not be given any jail time? Especially when indicted for incest? especially when their trials could take months to be scheduled? Also, maybe in our schools there should be some sort of “text a counselor” where a number can be given by a counselor to students, so victims can remain anonymous, and when they are ready to talk, can text the counselor anonymously to ask questions, or be given help, before having to admit to being sexually assaulted by either incest, (parent), family member, etc.

Also, thank you, Mitch Roth, for also helping to put these pedophiles and sexual predators behind bars where they belong. Publishing the registry, and shaming these guys was awesome, but pathetic that we do not hold many more of them accountable to register. It’s very scary that everyday in our paper we are now reading of more sexual assaults than ever before, and it has to stop. Our judicial system must give harsher penalties, higher bails, so they cannot get out, and must stay in jail until their trail dates, (especially for repeat offenders, incest, rapes, etc.,), but do this for the victims sake, and peace of mind.

Finally, thank you, WHT, who isn’t afraid to publish the truth on sexual predators. Great story, but schools, counselors and other organizations need to get involved, so that these victims can feel comfortable coming out, and not feel ashamed and guilty. You think you live on a beautiful island, only to hear that children are being raped and sexually abused within their own homes, it is disturbing to say the least. We all think these things only happen on the mainland. Not anymore. We all need to be vigilant in the fight against sexual abuse. There’s no excuse for this type of sick crime to happen here.

Leilani Pacheco is a resident of Kailua-Kona.