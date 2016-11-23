Higher elevations wetter, not warmer

I read both the climate change articles in Sunday’s paper. The article on Captain Cook’s recordings of summer, 1778, was most interesting. However, Max Dible’s article was one-sided, basically focusing on the dry, west side of our beautiful, but diverse, island.

However, the statements he quoted were right on the mark, especially the danger to low-elevation islands. And the mention of President-elect Donald Trump’s narrow-minded, uneducated belief is downright scary, especially when the fact that he will control funding for global warming studies is taken into account.

I live on the “green,” or wet, side of Waimea. I have an accurate weather station, and I keep written records of all the rainfall back to the beginning of 1997. Near my home is the Mealani Research Station, which apparently also keeps records of rainfall. According to a neighbor of mine, who compares the sets, Mealani’s records indicate that the station is in a “rain shadow” (a term my neighbor has used on occasion). My records for the last three years do not indicate any sort of drought, but instead indicate annual rainfall at a much higher level than average. Instead of our annual average of 53-55 inches at the north end of the block, our average has been nearly 73” (including an estimate for the end of this year, only six weeks away). Farmers on this side have been farming in mud for several months and, according to one local farmer, he’s forgotten what it’s like to farm in normal or dry soil.

If the “dry” west side of the island is the only portion of this island being used as a measuring point, I suggest that the parties involved in deciding what to do about the “drought” take the whole Hamakua Coast and all the farms of the green side into account as well. The majority of our water in Waimea is surface water, whereas much or most of the water on the “dry” side is taken from wells, many of which may go dry as the population increases. It has been somewhat saline as well, having drained the water table so far back from the ocean that the ocean’s salt has invaded the dry-side drinking water for many years. I strongly suggest that anyone who believes that something must be done within the near future to prevent the loss of more ground water take the heavy increase in population into account for their “plans.”

As far as temperature changes are concerned, at 3,000 feet, and on the wet side, our temperatures are cooling off somewhat, although Mauna Kea had no noticeable snow last winter. We’ve had very few days over 70 degrees these last two years, and have had very little sunshine on our solar panels compared to when they were installed. We’ve averaged four to five days per month without rain the last few months, despite the fact that this is supposed to be our dry season. Mold is running rampant. How do you clean mold off the roof, siding, and concrete without using water? And how do you mow a large lawn with a riding mower without sinking into the ever-deeper mud?

Carol Buck is a resident of Waimea