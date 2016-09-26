Hopefull of a shifting mindset

I would like to commend Jake Jacobs and West Hawaii today for the column appearing in the Sept. 21 edition. Mr. Jacobs takes to task a very difficult subject of defining what patriotism stands for in an “American” context. I agree that the freedom of speech, the right to voice an opinion is a constitutionally protected right under US law. However, it is not a right “given” or “granted” by man, it is a right of creation.

Standing up or sitting down or chewing tobacco while a national anthem is being played may be symbolic but until that gesture is coupled to an action that affects real change then unfortunately that gesture will be relegated to the same graveyard of opinions as Mr. Jacobs’.

I am neither African nor Native American. Perhaps it’s best that they speak for themselves about their experiences with the white colonizer who is so intent on re-writing America’s history. From a kanaka maoli perspective, this is not “America, love it or leave it,” Hawaii is simply not “America.” “Love Hawaii or leave it,” stop trying to make it America.

All of my children graduated from Kamehameha school. I taught them to rise out of respect when any national anthem is played, particularly when it’s played to honor those who served in the military defending their country.

Personally, I never sing the words unless in honor of the military. As an example, I did not sing the national anthem when Floyd Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao or at any of the NFL games (ad nausea). However, if you or your children choose to rise, sing or sit then by all means do so.

It’s important to understand that there is a difference between the legacy of slavery and the legacy of colonization. Kaep’s history will likely lead to one of “property.” To be bought, sold and exploited without regard to one’s humanity. The native experience is no less dramatic and also has to do with property, specifically the expropriation of their property. The slave owner and the colonizer are one and the same in America’s history, the pursuit of property.

Finally, Mr. Jacobs’ writings give me hope that perhaps a shifting in mind set is possible. It is not the former slave or the indigenous/native people who need to remind themselves of the misdeeds of the past by kneeling or otherwise objecting to their condition. Mr. Jacobs writes “If you love your country it’s your duty to stand up (or sit down) to help it achieve its highest ideals.”

Really, is that something Kaep or my children are responsible for?

Charles Young is a resident of Honaunau