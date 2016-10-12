I don’t trust Hillary

Hillary cannot be trusted. Look at her past history. She was fired from the staff of the House Judiciary Committee investigating Watergate, by Jerry Zeifman, a Democrat, because she was a liar. He also said, “She was an unethical, dishonest lawyer.”

She turned $1,000 into nearly $100,000 through an insider tip from Tyson Foods Inc.

She was deeply involved in Travelgate and played a central role in the firings and made false statements about her role in the firings. Investigators subpoenaed the Rose Law firms billing in the fraudulent Castle Grande land case. Two years after the subpoena, the records were discovered in Hillary’s book room. Hillary said that she has no idea how the billing records got there. The fingerprints of Hillary were found on these records.

White House’s staff discovered the Clinton’s shipping government property to their home in New York. Staff was told that the four items were “personal gifts received by the Clintons prior to President Clinton assuming office.” This statement was false. The Clintons had to return the four items. They also returned $28,500 more in furnishings.

Hillary accepted many presents (worth about $190,027) just before she joined the Senate and came under strict ethics rules that prohibit accepting gifts worth more than $50. Bowing to criticism, Hillary repaid $86,000 for these gifts.

Remembers this debunked lie, “I remember landing under sniper fire?”

Hillary lied to the family of the Americans killed in Benghazi and to the American people, that the attack was in response to an internet video, while telling her daughter in an email the very same day of the attack, that it was an act of “an al Queda-like group.”

Hillary set up a private server in her home. She stated that she complied with all applicable laws. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan stated that Hillary Clinton’s actions of maintaining a private email server were in direct conflict with U.S. government policy.

Hillary said that the server contains personal communications between her and her husband. Her husband later acknowledged that he sent only two emails in his lifetime, both when he was president.

Hillary said that up to 95 percent of her emails were already stored on the State Department’s server. An Inspector General report released in March said only 0.00006 percent of all emails were properly archived on State Department servers.

Hillary publicly stated she did not send or receive classified information on her server. The FBI found 113 emails contained classified information, at the time it was sent, including 65 deemed “secret” and 22 deemed “top secret.” FBI Director James Comey said it was possible Clinton was not “technically sophisticated” enough to understand what the three classified markings meant.

When questioned about her instructions concerning handling intelligence matters, Hillary said due to a concussion suffered in 2012 that she can’t recall those briefings. Hillary stated she did not recall 26 times during her FBI interview.

Hillary also said that she did not know that “c” next to a paragraph meant it contained classified information. Hillary stated that she used only one personal email account. She used HDR22, HRod17, HR15 and others. Hillary stated that she wanted to use only one device for business and personal. Later she acknowledged, “So I have, you know, an iPad, a mini iPad, an iPhone and Blackberry.” Hillary stated she had her attorneys read each and every email. They were not authorized to have read classified information and they admitted that they did not read all of the emails deleted.

Hillary said she turned over all her government emails. Some 30,000 emails were deleted regarding Benghazi and other government matters. Congress subpoenaed all of her email records. These records were later wiped clean with BleachBit and her devices hammered.

Contributions to the Clinton foundation received special access to the Secretary of State. This is still under investigation.

Can voters really trust a president with this record?

Lester W. Shirley is a resident of Kailua-Kona