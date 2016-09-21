Kap’s actions show patriotism at its core

San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to be in the news for electing to kneel rather than stand for the national anthem in protest against excessive police violence targeting black men and other people of color all over America. I’m not surprised that so many people are going nuts about this because we all know that we’re the greatest, freest most wonderful country in the world and he ought to be damn grateful that he can play football, make millions of dollars and drive a fancy, expensive car.

Except that when he’s not in uniform and not at work.

If he drives that car into the “wrong” neighborhood he’s likely to get pulled over for nothing and could easily end up dead even if he keeps his hands in plain view. You know I’m not making this up because you’ve seen it in cellphone videos and belatedly released police dash and bodycams just as often as I have. I totally understand why an African American would not stand to sing the praises of a flag that represents a government that seems bent on racist injustice or, at best, does precious little combating it. Remember last January when about 30 armed (white) militants seized the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon?

The occupation lasted 40 days and during that time, just one of these domestic terrorists was killed during a traffic stop when he is said to have reached for a gun in his jacket. I’m pretty sure that after the occupation, if those guys had been Black Panthers or Native Americans, there would have quickly been plenty of government initiated violence. When a flag and an anthem continue to represent this enormous inequity, not rising in praise of said anthem seems not only a valid and respectful protest but also totally patriotic.

How can I say patriotic?

Because I take the words of our Declaration of Independence very seriously, and I believe with great reverence in what it aspires to. If, as it states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” then a true patriot must stand, or in this case kneel, to insist that our government and our society respect that truth. Likewise, the First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech. Clearly, not standing for the anthem is political speech and thus a right enshrined in the document that would validate America’s claim of greatness if only our government and our fellow citizens would adhere to it more closely.

Here in Hawaii, I wonder what discussions in high school civics classes are like in light of the fact that the Kingdom of Hawaii was illegally overthrown, then annexed by the United States. How do kids of Hawaiian ancestry feel about pledging allegiance every morning to the flag that stole their lands and tried to eradicate their culture and religion? How do haole kids feel, learning our ancestors were responsible for perpetrating this injustice on their classmates’ forebears?

Last June, a dozen graduating seniors at Kamehameha Schools sat for the Star Spangled Banner at their commencement ceremonies, then stood for the Hawaiian national anthem, “Hawaii Ponoi.” The school administration said it was a “blemish” on the ceremony.

I’d say it was a tribute to the excellent quality of their education — they’ve learned to think for themselves. Two of the most nonsensical expressions I’ve ever heard are “My country, right or wrong” and “America, love it or leave it.”

If you love your country it’s your duty to stand up (or sit down) to help it achieve its highest ideals.

Jake Jacobs is a 747 cargo pilot who lives in Kailua-Kona and writes a monthly column for West Hawaii Today