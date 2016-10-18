Lindsey should represent Big Island on OHA

I write this commentary to anyone — Hawaiian or non-Hawaiian — who decides to vote for an OHA (Office of Hawaiian Affairs) candidate. It is important that you vote wisely because your vote determines the fate of OHA, Hawaiians, and the Hawaii community.

Robert Lindsey, hands down, should be your Hawaii Island candidate of choice.

Having served as a trustee at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for 14 years, I had the privilege to serve with Trustee Lindsey for 10 of those years. Bob is committed to the mission of OHA, hard working, and a servant to the Hawaiian people as well as the broader Hawaii community. Bob is a pillar of his community and is very involved with organizations and projects that strive to improve the quality of life for his Hawaii Island community and for the Hawaiian people. He is welcomed and respected by the broader community because he is knowledgeable, conciliatory, well organized and focused on OHA’s mission. It is important to Bob that the community works together to resolve disagreements and come up with solutions that will help the Hawaiian people and the communities in which they live to grow and prosper while finding ways to live and work together harmoniously. As a servant leader, Bob searches out common ground for projects, programs, and funding.

The OHA Trustees, in 2007, saw this quality in the man when he was voted onto the board by the sitting trustees. In all elections since, he has been voted in by his Hawaii Island constituents as well as members of the other Hawaiian islands.

Bob — in collaboration with legislators and the surrounding community — was instrumental in building a cafeteria for the children at Keaukaha Elementary School. He was also at the forefront in creating the Veteran to Farmer Program — a program designed to “grow farmers.” Although involved in many projects over the years, I find these two projects outstanding examples of his ability to work with many to help many.

Contrary to rumors about health issues preventing Bob from serving at his best capacity, he is doing well and continues to do the good work he is known for. Whereas his opponent uses divisive tactics to get what she wants, Bob works to bring people together to discuss differences and find common ground to move forward toward success for everyone. If Bob disagrees with you, be assured that his response to your differing views will not be met with a belittling or disrespectful attitude; he will promote the chance to discuss differing views and will welcome the opportunity of learning on both sides of any issue. Bob is open, focused, believes in doing what is right, has integrity, is fair and respectful. Bob is a team player who works for greater community benefit rather than for the benefit of just a few.

OHA’s ability to continue to work for the good of all Hawaiians and the broader community lies in the hands of not only every trustee, but in each and every voter. Robert Lindsey is not only the right choice for our Hawaii Island trustee, he is our only choice. Your vote matters!

Oswald Stender served four terms as an Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee.