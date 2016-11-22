DOE not responsible

The Department of Education recently terminated its relationship with the state superintendent, Matayoshi who is paid $200,000/ year. Now the board asked for a 4 1/2 percent raise this year on top of 4 percent last for 23 of her underlings i.e. deputy superintendent, 16 area superintendents and six assistant superintendents. To have so many assistants and deputies the state super must be the busiest person ever or is job challenged.

Ige makes $150K/year and Lt. Governor $146K who runs everything. Why does the state super make more than them and school and deputy super can make up to $189K and $160K each?

Our school system has improved a bit but we are ranked 37 nationally. DOE doesn’t make things better but more expensive. If all 24 were in industry they would not make milestones and would get a pay cut.

Matayoshi two years ago got a $50K raise from $150K. If a hotel housekeeper gets $12/hour for 40 hours, it would take them 104 weeks to equal just her raise. And some say company presidents are overpaid!

DOE and your Human Resources committee are ridiculous, lack fiscal responsibility and take advantage of taxpayers for the gain of only 24 and not the students.

Say no to the 4 1/2 percent and bring in the new state super at $150K or eliminate one area superindent.

Don Zero

Kailua-Kona

Bigger Sudoku appreciated

I have noticed the recent increase in size of Sudoku boxes. Thanks. Makes solving the puzzle more pleasant. Please keep it up.

Daniel Roudebush

Kona