Letters: 10-07-16

Ignorance strikes again

This is in response to W. Keoki Kiwaha’s letter to the editor printed on Oct. 5. When the high school football player knelt during the playing of the National Anthem he was protesting some perceived injustice that happened over 100 years ago

When interviewed the student stated he was “not ignorant”(I do not use his name because I do not know his age.) By his actions he was telling his classmates, team, and coaches of all ethnic backgrounds that because he has some Hawaiian blood he has special rights, is better than they are, and can be disrespectful of the country they love.

In comes Kiwaha of superior intelligence. (He states that we are ignorant because he loves Hawaii not America.) He recalls the events of 1893 when the U.S. invaded Hawaii. In fact, in the 1893 revolution in Hawaii both Queen Liliuokalani and Samuel Dole requested support from the captain on of the USS Boston then in port. Both sides were refused as the Boston was there only to protect American lives and property.

Kiwaha, you may be recalling an earlier time in 1874, when U.S. troops landed in support of King Kalakaua against the riotous supporters of Queen Emma. In 1893, after the revolution, there was a request for annexation to the U.S. but it was refused. After the refusal of annexation, the Republic of Hawaii was formed in 1894, much like Texas.

After Queen Liliuokalani was deposed, her lawyer, Paul Newmann, advised her that if she blamed the U.S. she might get her kingdom back. The president of the U.S. sent an envoy in an attempt to get her kingdom back if she would pardon the leaders of the revolution. She refused and would have them killed. The U.S. president then backed off. Mr. Kiwaha, go back and read Hawaii’s history.

In 1898, the Republic of Hawaii was annexed as a Territory of the United States. As a result, for the first time, all Hawaiians got the right to vote (isn’t ignorance wonderful).

Like you, I was born here, my mother was born here and my grandmother was born here during the monarchy. We can share our love for both Hawaii and America.

Bob Green

Waikoloa