Letters: 10-12-16

A vote for Trump

Both presidential candidates are leaders, maybe even great leaders. The difference is that one has shown, in her past, that she will lead our country further into an uncontrollable spiral downward. This downward movement that was started by the present administration, of which she has been a big part, was done mostly for personal gains. Proving as fact that she has more allegiance to her party and to herself then she has for our country.

Where as the other candidate has shown and proven that his allegiance is to our country far more than it is to the Republican Party. This is very obvious and shows in many ways. One way that stands out is his paying his own way and that leads to why those deep-seated Republicans have desperately tried to cast him overboard while continuing to degrade him during our country’s time of need.

What we Americans have to do is to rebel as one against those who selfishly think only about themselves and their party. We have but one vote to cast and it must be for one who wants to save our country, period!

There can be no divided allegiance here.

Hugo von Platen Luder

Holualoa

Trump disgusts

If there was any question, before Oct. 7, that Donald Trump was unfit to be our president and Leader of the Free World, that answer has been put to rest with the release of the tape with the demeaning, disrespectful and crude comments he made about one woman and women in general. He said grab them by their private parts. I do not think this paper can publish his exact words.

Trump says. “You can do anything if you are famous.”

I believe that is sexual assault, Mr. Trump, punishable by 10 years in prison. He was married at that time to his third wife. How any Christian or spiritual person can continue to support this man is beyond my comprehension. The media used to say “it’s the economy, stupid.” Now they will be saying “it’s the women, stupid.”

As a female and a minister, I am completely repulsed by these reprehensible comments degrading women, but then again, it is no surprise coming from this presidential candidate.

Rev. Marian Hughes

Waimea