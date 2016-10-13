Letters: 10-13-16

Hillary column simply inaccurate

I think that publishing letters written to the editor is wonderful. However, my expectation is that anything I write will be fact checked and receive an editorial comment that this reflects the opinion of the writer and does not represent the facts known to be true.

Case in point, Lester Shirley, My Turn, makes numerous statements concerning Hillary Clinton. In every one, if fact checked, is incorrect, a total fabrication, or an outright lie. Please, the emails again?

Every one seems to omit the statement by the FBI director that none, repeat none of the emails in question had the proper security heading on them which would have alerted Hillary that they were classified, therefore making it impossible for her to have known that they were classified, hence there was no wrong doing or prosecutional misdoing on her part. I think that journalism is failing in their responsibility to inform the public and when lies and incorrect information are passed on to correct or point out that the facts do not support statements made which are incorrect.

Really, think about it. Over the last 25 years of slander and numerous investigations costing over $85 million done by the GOP, no findings of guilt have been found concerning Hillary Clinton. Don’t you think that if she was guilty of something she would have been prosecuted by now? Check the facts.

John Pierce

Waikoloa

Hold up on Puna highway re-stripe

The Hawaii DOT’s plan to re-stripe the Highway 130 into four lanes is not going to solve lower Puna’s transportation problems. The people living there should be aware of a few things if that four lanes happens, besides the fact we would have no bike lanes or adequate side shoulders (not that we do now anyway).

The phone poles running on both sides of Highway 130 are only rated Category 1 Hurricane strength. The DOT is expecting the population of lower Puna to evacuate on Highway 130, which will be impassible if something happens like a hurricane or a lava flow, including funneling the 10,000 of us through that one-lane matchbox roundabout to get out of Pahoa.

There is supposed to be an emergency access road connecting Nanawale to Hawaiian Beaches but now the sign is gone leaving no way to notify persons needing to escape in an emergency, like a hurricane, fire, lava flow or other natural or man-made disaster.

Lower Puna needs a secondary access road from populous Nanawale through Hawaiian Beaches/Shores to Makuu and again from Shower to Hilo, which will alleviate a huge percentage of persons even needing to commute through Pahoa, Highway 130 or even Keaau, thus totally negating the need for four lanes on Highway 130. Apologies to HPP that the Hawaii County planners did not think about what they were doing when they approved your giant subdivision with no way through for residents living below you. The planners in charge envision keeping us as a huge hive of captive workers commuting to Hilo for work and our daily bread. They purposefully refuse to give enough roads, water or sewers.

In closing, if some of us could figure out how to get an injunction on all DOT projects until Puna gets its second road, we’d be all over it.

Sara Steiner

Pahoa