Letters: 11-23-16

Trump a conman

Despite the fact that Hillary Clinton won over a million more votes in the election than Trump did, the Constitution’s embrace of the 18th century idea called The Electoral College, compels us to accept Donald Trump as president. So, if we have to accept that, let’s not pretend we will then ignore other parts of our founding document, which happen to be more problematic for the Donald.

Check out the Emoluments Clause in the Constitution. Trump is already in violation of this one. Can impeachment be far behind?

“No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.”

The man is already holding meetings with foreign leaders in which he is requesting favors for his business. He is already courting representatives of foreign governments letting them know that if they stay at his Washington hotel, it will only help the relationship between our countries. Really? Seriously?

Trump hasn’t even been inaugurated yet, and he is already peddling the power of the presidency. The man is not a king. He is a salesman, and, in my opinion, a conman.

Rebecca Wright

Kailua-Kona

Did you forget Clinton?

I have a question for Dennis Brown who is so incensed a “sexual predator” has been elected to the White House. Does it bother you that a sexual predator has already lived in the White House? Or have you forgotten President Clinton abused a 21-year-old intern right in the Oval Office?

And don’t let’s blame the victim here. Monica Lewinski could not have gotten near the president unless he initiated the contact.

P.S. I’ll believe in global warming when I see the oceans rise even a little bit. Folks, they’re where they’ve always been!

Dave Chrisman

Kailua-Kona

DOT should explain delay

Having heard a growing number of people around town asking about the slowdown of the Queen Kaahumanu Highway widening project, I read Sunday’s article with great anticipation. Is it just me, or does it sound like we’re getting the runaround from the Department of Transportation?

Once again, the lack of transparency and accountability in our state government is on full display. It is absolutely unacceptable to jerk our people around and then give us little or no concrete reason as to the delay. Our elected officials in Honolulu and here on the Big Island need to get to the bottom of this and insist that the Department of Transportation get the project back on track.

Bruce Pratt

Kailua-Kona