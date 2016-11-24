Letters: 11-24-16

Recycle Washington

In reading the letter of Adam Geller Nov. 6, I found an interesting oxymoron. “The economy is doing well and there is a big lack of jobs?” Now that is totally illogical. But then the liberal establishment is not noted for logic. We have not had a national balanced budget in better than 10 years.

Every family in America has to balance its budget each month or go bankrupt. But our nation has been bankrupt for over 10 years. Our nation has been surviving on an economic transfusion of borrowed and printed money taken from our children and their children. Any nation that borrows $2 trillion dollars a year and prints nearly another out of Monopoly money should be able to really look good.

But who is going to ultimately pay the money back. The entitlement programs that are the present backbone of support for this nation are supported from borrowed money from our children. Washington has been placing our children and their children in a debtor’s prison in order to really look good. Without ethics in government and a very frugal use of tax money with a balanced budget there will be no change. At the present time we are speedily heading into a Second Great Depression, which will be far worse than 1929, it is only a matter of time.

So ingesting more of the poison (borrowing and printing) that made us sick in the first place is not going to make us well. I hope that Mr. Geller and Washington all go back to school and take Economy 101. We truly need to recycle Washington.

Ken Smith

Kailua-Kona

Build bridges, not walls

Groups opposed to increased immigration enforcement have been galvanized by Donald Trump being elected president. Those protesting are upset that the days of unrestricted illegal immigration, most heavily from Mexico, may come to an end.

A system where citizens of Mexico have unrestricted access to the United States is possible, but only if Mexico becomes a territory of the United States. Otherwise, the U.S. cannot afford to subsidize the social welfare, health care, and education of Mexican nationals, with dollars leaving the U.S. economy.

Like Puerto Rico, Mexico could keep Spanish locally, but English would still be the language of the federal government.

U.S. citizens are not allowed to own land in Mexico near the border or beach, and are forbidden from taking part in political activity in the country, let alone work. Such a situation is unfair. When Mexico joins the USA, we can focus on bridges, instead of walls.

Eric Hafner

Mountain View

My Turn column a hoax

Even though I don’t always agree with the writers, I usually enjoy reading My Turn. What I don’t enjoy is when the writer, as well as West Hawaii Today, can’t recognize an internet hoax when they see one.

The My Turn of Wednesday, Nov. 23, is a classic example. This tired ol’ legend has been circulating around the internet for at least five years and is no more true today, than it was then.

OK, Warren Buffet did make a joke about the debt ceiling, but he had nothing to do with the rest of the story. There are too many parts of this “opinion piece” that are in error to comment on all of them. Easy enough to find out the truth if you do just a little research online. Try snopes or truthorfiction or factcheck.

Phyllis Hanson

Kailua-Kona