Letters to the Editor: 10-01-2016

Worth 1,000 words

Regarding the story on the front page about a proud and brave soul in Mason Kaawa-Loa of the Kealakehe football team, that photo will forever live in my memory and his actions will live on into the lives of my grandchildren.

For those who are not sensitized to the kanaka maoli way of thinking behold the hoailona. Kneeling between his two coaches, Mason displays no fear and at the same time displays his ultimate trust of those resting their hands on his shoulders. He is not kneeling all alone by himself somewhere along a line of nondescript football players. I believe his parents must be so proud of him at this moment.

And then there is his mentor, his coach, Sam Kekuaokalani. I’m sure that Sam did not realize that he was signing up for this, but I know that he will be a positive influence. I know Sam recognizes that his own inoa sets the stage for his actions.

Holomua.

Charles Young

Honaunau

Astronomy part of brighter future

The University of Hawaii Economical Research Organization projects that Hawaii’s construction sector will peak and then start declining within about a year. This is one more reason we support the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT). Its construction jobs will help our island’s economy during the telescope’s 10-year building phase and throughout the 50-year life of the project.

We also believe the broken UH teaching telescope Hoku Kea should not be decommissioned. A replacement, state-of-the-art telescope is already here, but talk has been about relocating it to the UH Hilo campus. Wait – put a telescope almost at sea level in the rainiest city in the U.S., rather than at one of the best astronomy locations in the world? Why would we do that?

We need to support both the TMT and the Hoku Kea to help our economy and increase our students’ learning opportunities.

These goals are so much more positive than Palikapu Dedman digging up our ancestors’ bones and relocating them to an unpermitted ahu on Mauna Kea in an effort to block construction. I vigorously protest his doing that. Who gives him the right to speak for me?

I want opportunities for our keiki to become excited and knowledgeable about science. I want opportunities that help keep our economy on track. It’s what we all want. The Hoku Kea and TMT will provide these opportunities.

Richard Ha

Hilo