Letters to the Editor: 10-02-2016

Put more into message

The headline article in the Sept. 28 WHT mentions that Mason Kaawa-Loa “aims to send message on injustices to Native Hawaiians” but there was no message. The paper further quoted Mason as saying that “I’m not ignorant and don’t just want to be seen as a follower.”

However, until he speaks up and explains what injustices he is protesting, he is just a follower. Head coach Sam Kekuaokalani is correct in asking Mason to write a paper on his stance. Good for you Brah Kekuaokalani.

As someone who has been around for over 75 years, I remember hearing my mother talk about injustices. She married a Russian immigrant who escaped from Russia and often laughed when talking to her friends about what things would have been like had Russia overthrown the Hawaiian Monarchy when they built the Russian Fort on Kauai. Some of her Japanese friends would laugh and immediately question what life would be like if Japan had taken over instead of the Americans.

It is a fact that not all Native Hawaiians harbor animosities against the US and while it was an illegal annexation, things could have been much worse. What is, and we need to press forward and not pout about the past.

At my recent 60th high school graduation reunion, we talked about some of the injustices we experienced.

“White teachers telling us that we were not as intelligent and didn’t know how to talk,” comparing us to a plantation manager’s son, who sat in class with us. We spoke “pigeon” and understood everyone, they couldn’t understand us. We laughed and felt that we were better off.

Finding a job after graduation was limited to one’s nationality as job openings listed in the newspaper stated (nationality) preferred. Getting a job on the plantation was easy but getting promoted depended on one’s nationality and connections. The other option available was to go to college, which many of us ultimately took.

The point I am trying to make is, instead of kneeling or sitting in protest, why not get up and be the best you can be! Show the world that my ancestors may have been mistreated but I can rise above that and compete with the best. Sitting or kneeling may be easier but striving for the stars will take much more effort and be worth every ounce of energy expended. Be someone your ancestors would be proud of. Unfortunately, setting a goal and striving with all you’ve got to attain will not feature you on the front page of the West Hawaii Today.

Leningrad Elarionoff

Waimea