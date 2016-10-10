Letters to the Editor: 10-10-16

Accusing Dems of dirty pool uncalled for

I am infuriated by the unfounded accusations and insinuations in the letter by James Duke (“Make sure Dems don’t rig outcome” WHT 10/8/16).

What a shame Mr. Duke is convinced the only thing that could cause his candidate to lose would be cheating by the other side; and it’s laughable for him to suggest that only Democrats have a “bag of dirty tricks” considering that the term “dirty trickster” has been used to describe Roger Stone ever since his years as an aide to President Nixon (Mr. Stone is now a top advisor to the current Republican candidate).

It is ironic (and confusing too) that Mr. Duke coins the phrase “pulling another Al Gore” since Vice President Gore actually won the popular vote in the 2000 election, the final outcome of which was ultimately decided by a single vote in the Supreme Court of the United States — a decision Mr. Gore accepted to avoid causing further divisions in the already polarized electorate. To imply that one party has a monopoly on honesty or patriotism or belief in our nation’s ideals is an insult not only to Democrats, but to all Americans.

Alan Silverman

Kailua-Kona

Prophetic poem?

He came for the Mexicans and I did not speak out because I am not a Mexican.

He came for the Muslims and I did not speak out because I am not a Muslim.

He came for the blacks and I did not speak out because I am not black.

He came for the disabled and I did not speak out because I am not disabled.

Then he came for me because I am a woman and there was no one left to speak for me.

Please, do not vote for Donald Trump. He breeds hatred and bigotry.

Joyce Oconnor

Waimea