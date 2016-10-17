Letters to the Editor: 10-17-16

Trump and the NDA

Donald Trump has relied on two things throughout his life to enhance his reputation: other people’s money and nondisclosure agreements. He has bragged about the former but has been publicly silent about the latter. It is no secret that he began his career with a sum from his father and was bailed out by his father’s massive purchases of Trump casino chips when his Atlantic City gambling investments began to threaten him with personal bankruptcy. This is and has been well-known regardless of Trump’ denials, clarifications and quibbles.

NDAs are another matter. For some reason, the media seems to have forgotten about this effective and entirely legal device for cloaking the past. When any relationship, business or personal, goes bad, Trump, as well as many other powerful and rich people, obtain a non-disclosure agreement to cover up embarrassments. How do these agreements work? Although they can be quite lengthy and complex, the basic idea is simple. Silence is purchased. It is purchased either by money or by dismissing an often frivolous lawsuit against the other signatory party.

Further, nondisclosure agreements also include prohibitions against even mentioning that they exist at all.

Why have we not heard from Trump’s jilted previous wives. NDAs. Why have we not heard from dozens more women who suffered sexual assault from Donald Trump? NDAs. Why have we not heard from more “disgruntled” former Trump employees? NDAs.

The real question for Donald Trump is “How many nondisclosure agreements have you required from women in your past or your present?” Don’t be so hypocritical as to question why even more women are not coming forward to accuse you when you know full well you have legally tied their tongues.

John Sucke

Waimea