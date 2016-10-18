Letters to the Editor: 10-18-16

Constitution is complicated

Starting a few months ago I noticed a new feature in this newspaper, entitled “Constitution Corner.” It is authored by a Ms. Mikie Kerr. At the bottom you have noted that Ms. Kerr “lives in Waikoloa and writes a monthly column for the West Hawaii Today.”

Now, I do not personally know Ms. Kerr and I sincerely hope she doesn’t take what I have to say as any kind of personal attack, which it is certainly not meant to be. The fact is that I have, over the years, noticed a number of letters to this paper from Ms. Kerr, in which she shows herself to be an enthusiastic Republic supporter. She certainly has a right to her opinions and a right to express them.

However, I begin to get uncomfortable when someone with such strong partisan opinions submits what most people would call an “authoritative” column on our country’s constitution, with no identifiable qualifications. Our constitution is a very, very complicated document. Nine of the best legal minds in the nation (the Supreme Court) spend all of their time in trying to find the proper interpretation of this magnificent work. Almost never do they unanimously agree. Our president was a Constitutional law professor, and most Republicans did not agree with his vision of the Constitution.

Therefore, I think it is borderline deceitful to run this column with the appearance that it is written by someone with the academic qualifications to do so. Especially when the latest column contained this sentence: “What may be more frightening is the move afoot to hijack the way our president is elected.” (Friday, Oct. 17)

With all the recent charges by Republicans believing the election has been rigged, I can’t help but think that the quote above is designed to give that idea some credence. That one sentence alone disqualifies the article from being non-partisan and purely academic.

So, long story short: If Ms. Kerr does have the credentials to write these pieces, please state so at the bottom of every column, just as you do with other writers. If not, then you really should be putting these articles under “Opinion.”

Christine A. Owens

Kailua-Kona