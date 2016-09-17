Letters to the Editor: 9-17-2016

Hawaiian ancestors would have been proud of TMT

I was born and raised in Hawaii. I love Hawaii. I love Hawaiians, their language and songs. This is a special place.

I am fascinated that the Hawaiians came here via navigating the stars. That is pretty impressive. I think the Hawaiians’ ancestors would be so excited and proud to know that Hawaii has the opportunity to become the best in the world at further exploration of the stars, especially with the promise of educating their children and giving them the opportunity to be a part of this. Imua TMT.

Leslie M. Agorastos

Kamuela

Trash-talking Trump

What kind of a world do we live in where a lawsuit was filed against “Donald-the-Menace” for allegedly raping and performing sexual perversions on a minor girl and he is still allowed to run for the Oval Office?

How can we as human beings allow this trash-talker in any political arena?

Trump hates women. Time after time he makes his hate known. Pay attention to what he is saying! Here is one truly telling proclamation of his: “Women, you have to treat them like (crud).” Trump has relished calling women “dogs,” “slobs,” “pigs,” and “bimbos.” He constantly makes debasing, disparaging remarks against not only women, but against Hispanics, Muslims, handicapped, and people of different skin color.

I have to think very hard to find someone he has not insulted so far. Is this truly who some people wish to see as a leader of this great nation?

I, as a woman and a major part of the human race, think Trump should be disqualified and kicked out of the race for president.

Leave him to fight the rape charges, his questionable business methods, and his questionable wealth. Leave him to fade into obscurity. A very apt punishment for someone who glories in the limelight. But preferably I would like to see him behind bars — if he is found guilty of the rape charges.

Last, but not least, Trump has delusions of grandeur with absolutely nothing to back him up. He now claims he can fix the national debt and our economy with magic, but he can only reveal how if he is elected president. His medical profile and tax returns remain obscure. To me, it says he is a talking horn without any substance.

To women and clear-thinking people, let us unite and put Trump where he truly belongs, somewhere he cannot prey on the weak and vulnerable (especially not little girls).

Lisa Christensen

Waimea