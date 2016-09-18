Letters to the Editor: 9-18-2016

Trump out of control

Trump, to me, seems to have all the signs of a narcissist sociopath. Google the signs of a sociopath and see how many match up with Trump’s character traits.

Further, he is a man who has consorted and cavorted with a man who is a known and registered sex offender, a pederast, on a private island in the Caribbean. He was named as a rapist by a 13 year old girl. This is a man who seems to see girls/women as vassals and vessels.

I see Trump as the world’s next fascist dictator. He uses much of the rhetoric to get power that Hitler and Stalin used. He seems to say whatever is necessary to gain power. He would be even more dangerous than either of those two because he could end up with control of our nuclear arsenal. He has wondered aloud why we build nuclear bombs if we are not going to use them. That worries me. That should worry us all.

Germany felt the wrath of the world after Hitler “Made Germany Great Again.” Sieg Heil, Drumpf!

He plans to spend trillions more to make our military stronger. Excuse me, but has anyone learned anything in the last 15 years about war and expensive weapons? America is in vast unpayable debt directly because of unending and very expensive wars. We are drowning in debt. I will not follow a leader who lives in a gilded tower with a taste for under age girls. I will not vote for a man that could and probably will cause a world war that will kill millions. I will not go along with the crowds who think hate and control are the answer.

America has some very big problems. The biggest problem is that people believe Donald is the messiah with the solutions. Trump is not a person whose temperament is fitting for the world’s superpower. NFW.

How come Trump’s illegal alien Polish employees were off-the-books, working 12-hour shifts seven days a week for $4 to $5 an hour, with no overtime? Some workers were never paid what they were owed. Does this sound like a man of the people to you?

I hope that you voters out there wise up and see that putting a sociopathic narcissist in office will not alleviate our problems or those of the world. When you see otherwise sane people waving Trump signs and yelling, please, just assume that they will become rational someday if they are treated with kindness and understanding, and large doses of truth.

Tom Beach

Waimea

Proper credit missing

Your article on the front page of the Saturday, Sept. 17 West Hawaii Today called “Energy reboot” was an excellent recap of the West Hawaii Forum held on Sept. 15 at the West Hawaii Civic Center.

I find it strange that your reporter did not mention Community Enterprises, the organizers of this West Hawaii Forum. Community Enterprises is a small nonprofit that exists only to bring experts together for the purpose of discussion of issues affecting our West Hawaii community. Speakers such as those on the panel on Thursday do not just decide to gather and talk about issues such as Hawaii Island’s energy future. Credit should be given when credit is due.

Don David

Kailua-Kona