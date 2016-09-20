Letters to the Editor: 9-20-16

Left-wing paper should find more balance

OK, I’ve known since the ‘70s when I “served” here that Hawaii was under the left thumb of Democrats but thought that there was at least a minimal chance of equal treatment to those of us that do not wish to bow to the left-wing faction. So my question to WHT — are you in fact under the control of the left-wing political czars?

We keep seeing your publications that are anti-Trump often with nothing more than left-wing rhetoric backing up their claims against him. A recent letter by Ms. Christensen was amazing!

How she and others like her can bash Trump and ignore what Hillary and her family have done to Americans for decades (not to forget what Bill is responsible for) is totally mind-boggling. If liberals would take a moment or two and listen to Obama’s thoughts about Hillary when they campaigned against each other during the 2008 election they would understand just what kind of person she really is (and, of course, what a hypocrite he is for now supporting her).

We keep hearing trash talk about Trump — with very little, if any, proof to follow it up. With Hillary, we have plenty of proof — including the speech by our current FBI director (a coward in his own right) that she is not to be trusted, a security threat and an accomplished liar.

We know Trump hasn’t started a war, or killed anyone.

Monday’s letter by Mr. Beach was also disgusting at best, taken almost verbatim from the borderline slanderous remarks the liberal Democrats and the Hillary campaign, as well as Bernie, have been spewing since Trump became the Republican nominee. Trump isn’t my favorite, but he far outshines Hillary and the corruption she and the left represents.

It’s sad that WHT makes little effort to provide “equal time” for those of us that do not share the overbearing views of our ruling politicians.

Frank Dickinson

Kailua-Kona

Political rant overlooks Hillary’s own behavior

I’m a little surprised WHT printed Mr. Beach’s letter, but happy to know they are open to the feelings of their readers. That said, I feel Mr. Beach was on a bit of a rant. He is clearly against seeing Mr. Trump in the White House. And his allegations of Mr. Trump’s sexual activities brings to mind the spouse of the other person seeking the Office of President.

Hillary has turned a blind eye to Bill’s “activities” for decades and, as we should all know, behavior that is tolerated becomes acceptable over time. Hillary, it would appear, finds her husband’s sexually predatory behavior not only acceptable, but aids and abets his actions by doing anything and everything she can to discredit and slander those who have suffered the physical and emotional damage done by her husband and tried to seek justice.

So, Mr. Beach has two choices in November, Mr. Trump or Mrs.Clinton. One who he alleges indulges in unsavory sexual behavior and one who tolerates and supports it.

This is just one of many issues we all will have to deal with prior to casting our ballot.

Kenneth Brandt

Kailua-Kona