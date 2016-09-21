Letters to the Editor: 9-21-2016

Alcohol plays part in far worse things

Indicted Mayor Billy Kenoi had some words of wisdom for our children and young adults here on the Big Island. In court and on the front page of the newspaper he said, through his attorneys, that alcohol “indisputably serves the goal of developing closer and more meaningful relationships.”

Terrific.

Most responsible parents would take issue with that self-serving statement. Although alcohol does indisputably play a role in drunk driving, sexual assault, child abuse and neglect, premature death and broken families. Hostess bars also continue the objectification of women but that is of little concern to Kenoi as he has a bigger picture in mind that us mere mortals can not grasp. What’s a few objectified women if dollars flow to the Saddle Road project? Add in that he used other people’s money to allegedly facilitate his debauchery and one can certainly see why our gutless County Council heaped praise on Kenoi for his “accomplishments.”

In light of these false, harmful statements made by our disgraced mayor, the council should immediately begin impeachment or censure proceedings to show beyond doubt that this type of behavior is unacceptable and not indisputable. If the council fails to send a clear message on alcohol use, respect and integrity then who will?

Joseph Appleton

Waimea

Take it from me on Trump

I pretty much got used to reading the trash Trump letters, most obviously written by people who don’t even know him, and form their opinions based on other trash Trump letters and hate media. It’s easy to label successful businessmen with “questionable business methods” and “questionable wealth.” That usually implies envy. It is not my goal to argue about anything written by Ms. Lisa Christensen, but sorry Lisa, be assured about one thing: Mr. Trump does not hate women. In fact, he loves women! I personally know Mr. Trump, and while I have not talked to him nor seen him since 1990, I doubt he’s changed since then.

John Rabi

Kailua-Kona

Letter writer spot on about liberal slant

Thank you, Frank Dickinson, for your Sept. 20 letter that accurately stated “the other side” to the liberals’ opinions. Every morning my husband and I sit and read WHT with complete dismay at the liberal bias that is slung in this newspaper. What happened to “reporting?”

I agree with Mr. Dickinson that Trump is not an ideal candidate, but having said that, Hilary Clinton’s proven record is completely un-presidential! Hawaii slumbers in the mentality of aloha and does not give the time or energy required to accurately dissect facts from fiction on the two candidates. If we are going to be responsible and vote in this election then we need to be responsible and search out truths over bias and lies.

Trudi Ahart

Kailua-Kona

More than just 2 options

In response to Mr. Brandt’s letter in WHT on Sept. 20, a correction is due. He stated that Mr. Beach has but two choices for president on the November ballot. He is wrong — there are other choices. There are other candidates on the ballot.

We shouldn’t buy into the fallacy that voting for other than the two major candidates would be a wasted vote. A vote is only wasted if you vote for someone you don’t believe in. If ever there was a time for a third party candidate, it is this crazy election.

The Gary Johnson/Bill Weld Libertarian ticket is on the ballot in all 50 states. As Drew Carey has stated, Gary Johnson is easy to support — he is not a maniac and is not a liar. Check it out. And if you want to lean way left, there is also the Green Party candidate of Jill Stein.

Martha Tumbleson

Kailua-Kona