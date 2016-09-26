Letters to the Editor: 9-26-16

Mayor’s rant embarrassing

I thank you for that painfully embarrassing rant by our mayor, forget the filthy language, the obscenities, how about just plain stupid? Everybody knows that these new smart phones are cameras and recording devices, how could he have been so careless? I listened to him and I thought this is the man we elected to represent our island and us. Mr. Kim, you can’t take office fast enough for me!

Cindy Smith

Kapaau

Kaepernick offering large contribution to his cause

In Tracy Dawson’s open letter to Colin Kaepernick, she asks how much of his multi-million-dollar salary he is dedicating to his cause. To answer your question, he is donating one million dollars from his salary plus all proceeds from any merchandise sold that uses his name to various groups that support his cause.

I would also suggest that Mr. Kaepernick is not protesting against 9/11 survivors, Holocaust survivors, or American veterans, as Mrs. Dawson implies. He is simply saying that the African American community are both angry and afraid that seemingly every time you turn on the TV an unarmed black American citizen is being choked or shot to death by a white police officer.

I have nothing but the utmost respect for the American flag and the veterans who fight for what that flag represents. In my opinion however, what that flag represents, as well as the veterans who defend it, is the very noble American idea that all groups of people, regardless of race, gender, or religious beliefs, receive the exact same civil liberties and level of freedom.

I am not African American, but am guessing that Mr. Kaepernick is simply saying that this isn’t the case right now in the United States, and something needs to change.

Eric Garrett

Kaiua-Kona