Letters to the Editor: 9-28-16

Nicely done column

Mahalo to Charles Young for his insightful commentary (WHT My Turn, “Hopeful of a shifting mindset,” Sept. 26, an uncomfortable truth well put.

Likeke Bumanglag

Kailua-Kona

Reach for peace

I address this to everyone who is a citizen of our world. For a moment, stop fighting and look around. As the smoke clears, as the guns silence, observe. Yes, a few more of “the enemy” are dead, and along with them their wives, children, sometimes their whole families. This on both sides, as death is impartial in war. What is being accomplished in these endless wars? Look again, the answer is right there in front of you. That’s right, the small child in the street crying, others looking out from their ruined homes. What are they learning from this endless slaughter? Do you think the children of today will walk away from their dead families with no mental scars of what has happened? Are we really giving them a better idea of how the world should be run, how differences should be settled? Would it surprise anyone if new wars were started by them 20 years from now?

When will we open our eyes and see the horror of what we are participating in? Are we not intelligent enough to find another way to live together? This is now the 21st century! Let’s strive to leave a proud mark in history with new ideas we can create.

Now, here’s a news flash to all: it isn’t necessary to agree with the ideas of any current administration, or anyone else to be patriotic. We all have the ability to think freely for ourselves. We are the ones who create or disband those who are in our government. Never think that you as an individual are too small to count. Let your voice be heard concerning this needless slaughter of fellow human beings.

To my fellow Christians, who believe in “justified retaliation,” remember these words: “Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me.” Can you put this in your hearts?

Of our president, this I ask: as an American citizen I desire that you and your administration set an example to other countries. Drop your ego long enough to put your hand out and invite peace negotiations, and don’t leave the table until they have been worked out. This may take time, but if it can avert even one death, it’s worth it.

At least to me, these would be the actions of a president who is very brave, who really strives for what is truly right.

Steve Sudela

Kailua-Kona