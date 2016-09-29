Letters to the Editor: 9-29-2016

Kneeling sets example for us all

Mason Kaawa-Loa is our own Kanaka Kaepernick! So much aloha for this young man’s clarity and courage (and mahalo for his coaches standing by him).

Kaawa-Loa is taking a knee for his kupuna, for his aina, for his lahui. Truly inspired by him and I hope other Hawaiians will step it up and ku’e against everything that is being done to us as a people and our homeland. From the attempts to force federal recognition on us when the United States knows the theft and occupation is illegal and immoral, to the ongoing desecration of our aina and sacred sites, such as Mauna Kea, to the total cultural theft that is Disney’s “Moana” cartoon vision of who we are and our mookuauhau … it’s time, Hawaiians.

Anne Keala Kelly

Honomu

Rules upon rules

Rules, rules and more rules. Rest assured that once fishing is forbidden throughout the Kaupulehu shoreline it will be extended to other areas primarily fronting the resorts. Soon you will no longer be allowed to swim with the mantas or the spinners without a pass hanging around your neck.

Then those in command of the situation will want to further their reach and will more than likely want to put rules in place so as to regulate snorkeling and the harassment of the “fishy poos” in areas like Kahaluu and Hanauma (Oahu) Bays to save the world from the dreaded “human race.”

Hugo von Platen Luder

Holualoa