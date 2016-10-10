BIG-FISH LIST: Oct. 10
The 2016 list recognizes the biggest fish caught on rod and reel (except for opakapaka and onaga, which hand line catches are accepted) in West Hawaii waters in each of 22 categories. In each category, fish are listed by species, weight, angler, skipper, boat and date. The list is updated every Monday throughout the year (copyright 2016 by Jim Rizzuto). If a selection has been overlooked, call 885-4208 or send an e-mail to rizzutojim1@gmail.com.
Blue marlin: 865, Louis Paulo and Kalamaokalani Kelekolio-Crivello, Anela Okaikea. Apr 20
Black marlin: 310, Tim Flint, Capt. Butch Chee, Duck Soup, June 21
Ahi: 233, David Diaz, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II, June 5
Big eye tuna: 173, Dave Remillard, Miles Nakahara, Puamana II. Jan. 11
Striped marlin: 136.5, Mitchell Romero, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier. Jan 22
Spearfish: 54, Nick Humpries, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner, Feb. 26
Sailfish: 91, Mike Foster, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Mar. 24
Mahimahi: 53, Nainoa Murtagh, Aulani. Feb. 10
Ono: 62, Charlie Ford, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. March 18
Kaku (barracuda): 49.5, Koi Lorance and Tyson Fukuyama, Miki. May 7
Kahala: 70, Jessica Yell, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Jan 22
Ulua (giant trevally): 74, Bochan Johnson, from shore. Apr 3
Omilu (bluefin trevally): 18.5, Mikey McCrum, Shoreline. May 13
Otaru (skipjack tuna): 28.5, Ray Mohammed, Capt. Jim Wigzell, Go Get Em
Broadbill swordfish: 224, Matthew Bolton, Kahele, June 14
Ahipalaha (albacore): 52.5, Devin Hallingstad, kayak, Aug 13
Kawakawa: 23, Tom Schachet, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. July 1
Kamanu (rainbow runner): 12.5. Tom Britton, kayak. Apr. 13
Opakapaka (pink snapper): 9.5. Butch Chee, Sueto Matsumoto, Sandee. March 12
Onaga (ulaula ko`aie): 19.5, Greg Hong, Kevin Shiraki, Erin Kai. Feb 25
Uku (gray snapper): 31, Josh Fulton, kayak. July 31.
O`io (bonefish): vacant
BEAST OF THE WEEK
(marlin weighing 500 pounds or more)
Oct 4: Blue marlin (573) Tim Davidson, Capt. Neal Isaacs, Anxious
WEIGHED
Oct 3: Mahmahi (45) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo
Oct 3: Bigeye tuna (120) Kevin Gallagher, Miss Mila
Oct 4: Blue marlin (108) Dan Beckwith, 8Te Enuff
Oct 4: Blue marlin (155) Brett Callaway, Capt. Will Lazenby, Linda Sue IV
Oct 5: Blue marlin (124.5) Michael Matlock, Capt. Kevin Hiney, Ku’uipo
Oct 6: Blue marlin (161) Michael Chow, Capt. Howard Whitcomb, Intrepid
Oct 7: Blue marlin (120) Greg Stuonedock, Capt. Marlin Parker, Marlin Magic II
RELEASED
Oct 3: Blue marlin (160) Tom Trevarthen, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl
Oct 3: Blue marlin (200, and 150), spearfish (40) Tony Clark, Capt. Ed Mueller, Ihu Nui II
Oct 3: Blue marlin (150) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo
Oct 4: Blue marlin (325) Yong Chen, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Makana Lani
Oct 4: Blue marlin (400) Kyle Mosley, and (150) Steve Mosley, Capt. Marlin Parker, Marlin Magic II
Oct 7: Blue marlin (100) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo