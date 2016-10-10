BIG-FISH LIST: Oct. 10

The 2016 list recognizes the biggest fish caught on rod and reel (except for opakapaka and onaga, which hand line catches are accepted) in West Hawaii waters in each of 22 categories. In each category, fish are listed by species, weight, angler, skipper, boat and date. The list is updated every Monday throughout the year (copyright 2016 by Jim Rizzuto). If a selection has been overlooked, call 885-4208 or send an e-mail to rizzutojim1@gmail.com.

Blue marlin: 865, Louis Paulo and Kalamaokalani Kelekolio-Crivello, Anela Okaikea. Apr 20

Black marlin: 310, Tim Flint, Capt. Butch Chee, Duck Soup, June 21

Ahi: 233, David Diaz, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II, June 5

Big eye tuna: 173, Dave Remillard, Miles Nakahara, Puamana II. Jan. 11

Striped marlin: 136.5, Mitchell Romero, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier. Jan 22

Spearfish: 54, Nick Humpries, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner, Feb. 26

Sailfish: 91, Mike Foster, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Mar. 24

Mahimahi: 53, Nainoa Murtagh, Aulani. Feb. 10

Ono: 62, Charlie Ford, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. March 18

Kaku (barracuda): 49.5, Koi Lorance and Tyson Fukuyama, Miki. May 7

Kahala: 70, Jessica Yell, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Jan 22

Ulua (giant trevally): 74, Bochan Johnson, from shore. Apr 3

Omilu (bluefin trevally): 18.5, Mikey McCrum, Shoreline. May 13

Otaru (skipjack tuna): 28.5, Ray Mohammed, Capt. Jim Wigzell, Go Get Em

Broadbill swordfish: 224, Matthew Bolton, Kahele, June 14

Ahipalaha (albacore): 52.5, Devin Hallingstad, kayak, Aug 13

Kawakawa: 23, Tom Schachet, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. July 1

Kamanu (rainbow runner): 12.5. Tom Britton, kayak. Apr. 13

Opakapaka (pink snapper): 9.5. Butch Chee, Sueto Matsumoto, Sandee. March 12

Onaga (ulaula ko`aie): 19.5, Greg Hong, Kevin Shiraki, Erin Kai. Feb 25

Uku (gray snapper): 31, Josh Fulton, kayak. July 31.

O`io (bonefish): vacant

BEAST OF THE WEEK

(marlin weighing 500 pounds or more)

Oct 4: Blue marlin (573) Tim Davidson, Capt. Neal Isaacs, Anxious

WEIGHED

Oct 3: Mahmahi (45) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo

Oct 3: Bigeye tuna (120) Kevin Gallagher, Miss Mila

Oct 4: Blue marlin (108) Dan Beckwith, 8Te Enuff

Oct 4: Blue marlin (155) Brett Callaway, Capt. Will Lazenby, Linda Sue IV

Oct 5: Blue marlin (124.5) Michael Matlock, Capt. Kevin Hiney, Ku’uipo

Oct 6: Blue marlin (161) Michael Chow, Capt. Howard Whitcomb, Intrepid

Oct 7: Blue marlin (120) Greg Stuonedock, Capt. Marlin Parker, Marlin Magic II

RELEASED

Oct 3: Blue marlin (160) Tom Trevarthen, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl

Oct 3: Blue marlin (200, and 150), spearfish (40) Tony Clark, Capt. Ed Mueller, Ihu Nui II

Oct 3: Blue marlin (150) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo

Oct 4: Blue marlin (325) Yong Chen, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Makana Lani

Oct 4: Blue marlin (400) Kyle Mosley, and (150) Steve Mosley, Capt. Marlin Parker, Marlin Magic II

Oct 7: Blue marlin (100) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo