BIG-FISH LIST: Sept. 19
The 2016 list recognizes the biggest fish caught on rod and reel (except for opakapaka and onaga, which hand line catches are accepted) in West Hawaii waters in each of 22 categories. In each category, fish are listed by species, weight, angler, skipper, boat and date. The list is updated every Monday throughout the year (copyright 2016 by Jim Rizzuto). If a selection has been overlooked, call 885-4208 or send an e-mail to rizzutojim1@gmail.com.
Blue marlin: 865, Louis Paulo and Kalamaokalani Kelekolio-Crivello, Anela Okaikea. Apr 20
Black marlin: 310, Tim Flint, Capt. Butch Chee, Duck Soup, June 21
Ahi: 233, David Diaz, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II, June 5
Big eye tuna: 173, Dave Remillard, Miles Nakahara, Puamana II. Jan. 11
Striped marlin: 136.5, Mitchell Romero, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier. Jan 22
Spearfish: 54, Nick Humpries, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner, Feb. 26
Sailfish: 91, Mike Foster, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Mar. 24
Mahimahi: 53, Nainoa Murtagh, Aulani. Feb. 10
Ono: 62, Charlie Ford, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. March 18
Kaku (barracuda): 49.5, Koi Lorance and Tyson Fukuyama, Miki. May 7
Kahala: 70, Jessica Yell, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Jan 22
Ulua (giant trevally): 74, Bochan Johnson, from shore. Apr 3
Omilu (bluefin trevally): 18.5, Mikey McCrum, Shoreline. May 13
Otaru (skipjack tuna): 28.5, Ray Mohammed, Capt. Jim Wigzell, Go Get Em
Broadbill swordfish: 224, Matthew Bolton, Kahele, June 14
Ahipalaha (albacore): 52.5, Devin Hallingstad, kayak, Aug 13
Kawakawa: 23, Tom Schachet, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. July 1
Kamanu (rainbow runner): 12.5. Tom Britton, kayak. Apr. 13
Opakapaka (pink snapper): 9.5. Butch Chee, Sueto Matsumoto, Sandee. March 12
Onaga (ulaula ko`aie): 19.5, Greg Hong, Kevin Shiraki, Erin Kai. Feb 25
Uku (gray snapper): 31, Josh Fulton, kayak. July 31.
O`io (bonefish): vacant
BEAST OF THE WEEK
(marlin weighing 500 pounds or more)
Sept 12: Blue marlin (618) Scott Linder, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier.
Sept 16: Blue marlin (554) Jason Hensrud, Bruk Koerting, Atata
BOATED
Sept 11: Ahi (126) Collin Neilson, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Linda Sue IV
Sept 11: Blue marlin (254.5) Ron Burkett, Capt. Rick Reger, Hooked Up
Sept 12: Ahi (105), mahi (31) Scott Bunday, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Linda Sue IV
Sept 12: Blue marlin (113.5) Derek Erickson, Capt. Jeff Rogers, Aloha Kai
Sept 12: Ahi (101) Mat Bumbacii, (123) Tim Anderson, Capt. Kit Craver, Aihuei’o
Sept 13: Blue marlin (159) Oliver Gunter, ono (5 fish to 35 pounds) David Gunter, Capt. Howard Whitecomb, Intrepid
Sept 13: Blue marlin (126) Laurie Saltness, Capt. Brent Masunaga, Erin Kai
Sept 13: Ahi (140) Steve Wikens, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II
Sept 13: Blue marlin (129.5) Steve Anderson, (124.5) Jason Post, Capt. Dale Leverone, Sea Strike
Sept 13: Blue marlin (143) Nathan Dorr, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier
Sept 14: Blue marlin (296) Rick Tyler, Capt. Robert Hudson, Camelot
Sept 14: Blue marlin (131) Mike Fernando, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner
Sept 14: Sailfish (50) Judy Vandebert, Capt. Don Stutheit, Kona Spirit
Sept 14: Omilu (16) Justin Crusat, Shoreline
Sept 14: Ono (41) John Campbell, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Linda Sue IV
Sept 15: Blue marlin (144), ono (30 and 35) Brand Bennies, Capt. Jah Nogues, High Noon
Sept 15: Ono (18,18, and 25) Nick Poleschay, Capt. Chris Cawthon, Ohana
Sept 15: Ono (8 fish to 30 pounds), mahimahi (3 fish to 25 pounds) Jennifer Rice, Capt. McGrew Rice, Ihu Nui
Sept 16: Nabeta (2) Troy Chun, Shoreline
Sept 17: Rainbow Runner (5) Bobby, Capt. Kent Mongrieg, Seawife II
Sept 17: Black marlin (178.5) Kawaluna Spinney, Capt. Charley Piers, Hawaiian
Sept 17: Ahi (110) Eric, (130) Gerrie, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II
Sept 17: Mahimahi (17) John Stalen, Capt. McGrew Rice, Ihu Nui
Sept 17: Blue marlin (165) Dwight Stone, Capt. Kenny Llanes, Vixen
Sept 17: Blue marlin (204.5) Lisa Linders, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier
TAG & RELEASE
Sept 11: Blue marlin (150 and 330) Mike J, Capt. James Dean, Blue Hawaii
Sept 11: Blue marlin (175) Brad Pickings, (350), Mike Pickings, Capt. Chuck Wigzell, Ez Pickens
Sept 11: Blue marlin (150) Martha Lamore, Capt. Bomboy Llanes, Bomboy’s Toy
Sept 11: Blue marlin (375 and 175) Steve Spina, Capt. Kerwin Masunaga, Rod Bender
Sept 11: Blue marlin (140) Larry Peardon, Capt. Rob Ellyn, LightSpeed
Sept 11: Blue marlin (170 and 60) Reese Anderson, Capt. Mcgrew Rice, Ihu Nui
Sept 11: Sailfish (25) Gabe Sharbelman, Capt. Marlin Parker, Marlin Magic II
Sept 12: Blue marlin (200 and 250) Carl Jones, Capt. Neil Issacs, Anxious
Sept 13: Blue marlin (150) Todd Wright, (175) Kevin Clopton, (225) Kyle Tuggle, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl
Sept 14: Blue marlin (450) Todd Vandebert, Capt. Don Stutheit, Kona Spirit
Sept 14: Blue marlin (150) Ryan Castillo, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherrt Pit II
Sept 15: Blue marlin (150) Nick Poleschay, Capt. Chris Cawthon, Ohana
Sept 15: Blue marlin (200) Alan Djock, Capt. James Dean, Blue Hawaii
Sept 15: Blue marlin (200) Tom Smythe, Capt. Tony Clark, Ihu Nui II
Sept 15: Blue marlin (200) Danny Drenster, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II
Sept 16: Blue marlin (180) Ed Bell, Capt. McGrew Rice, Ihu Nui
Sept 16: Blue marlin (150) Robert Milstein, (175) David Tobias, (100) Wayne Zallen, Capt. Steve Epstein, Huntress
Sept 16: Blue marlin (160) James Pickett, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl
Sept 16: Blue marlin(130) Mike Herren, Capt. Bruce Herren, Raptor
Sept 16: Blue marlin (200 and 250) Capt. Neil Issacs, Anxious
Sept 17: Blue marlin (150) Mike Herren, Capt. Bruce Herren, Raptor
Sept 17: Blue marlin (150) Marlene Tobias, Capt. Steve Epstein, Huntress