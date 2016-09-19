BIG-FISH LIST: Sept. 19

The 2016 list recognizes the biggest fish caught on rod and reel (except for opakapaka and onaga, which hand line catches are accepted) in West Hawaii waters in each of 22 categories. In each category, fish are listed by species, weight, angler, skipper, boat and date. The list is updated every Monday throughout the year (copyright 2016 by Jim Rizzuto). If a selection has been overlooked, call 885-4208 or send an e-mail to rizzutojim1@gmail.com.

Blue marlin: 865, Louis Paulo and Kalamaokalani Kelekolio-Crivello, Anela Okaikea. Apr 20

Black marlin: 310, Tim Flint, Capt. Butch Chee, Duck Soup, June 21

Ahi: 233, David Diaz, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II, June 5

Big eye tuna: 173, Dave Remillard, Miles Nakahara, Puamana II. Jan. 11

Striped marlin: 136.5, Mitchell Romero, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier. Jan 22

Spearfish: 54, Nick Humpries, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner, Feb. 26

Sailfish: 91, Mike Foster, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Mar. 24

Mahimahi: 53, Nainoa Murtagh, Aulani. Feb. 10

Ono: 62, Charlie Ford, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. March 18

Kaku (barracuda): 49.5, Koi Lorance and Tyson Fukuyama, Miki. May 7

Kahala: 70, Jessica Yell, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Jan 22

Ulua (giant trevally): 74, Bochan Johnson, from shore. Apr 3

Omilu (bluefin trevally): 18.5, Mikey McCrum, Shoreline. May 13

Otaru (skipjack tuna): 28.5, Ray Mohammed, Capt. Jim Wigzell, Go Get Em

Broadbill swordfish: 224, Matthew Bolton, Kahele, June 14

Ahipalaha (albacore): 52.5, Devin Hallingstad, kayak, Aug 13

Kawakawa: 23, Tom Schachet, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. July 1

Kamanu (rainbow runner): 12.5. Tom Britton, kayak. Apr. 13

Opakapaka (pink snapper): 9.5. Butch Chee, Sueto Matsumoto, Sandee. March 12

Onaga (ulaula ko`aie): 19.5, Greg Hong, Kevin Shiraki, Erin Kai. Feb 25

Uku (gray snapper): 31, Josh Fulton, kayak. July 31.

O`io (bonefish): vacant

BEAST OF THE WEEK

(marlin weighing 500 pounds or more)

Sept 12: Blue marlin (618) Scott Linder, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier.

Sept 16: Blue marlin (554) Jason Hensrud, Bruk Koerting, Atata

BOATED

Sept 11: Ahi (126) Collin Neilson, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Linda Sue IV

Sept 11: Blue marlin (254.5) Ron Burkett, Capt. Rick Reger, Hooked Up

Sept 12: Ahi (105), mahi (31) Scott Bunday, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Linda Sue IV

Sept 12: Blue marlin (113.5) Derek Erickson, Capt. Jeff Rogers, Aloha Kai

Sept 12: Ahi (101) Mat Bumbacii, (123) Tim Anderson, Capt. Kit Craver, Aihuei’o

Sept 13: Blue marlin (159) Oliver Gunter, ono (5 fish to 35 pounds) David Gunter, Capt. Howard Whitecomb, Intrepid

Sept 13: Blue marlin (126) Laurie Saltness, Capt. Brent Masunaga, Erin Kai

Sept 13: Ahi (140) Steve Wikens, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II

Sept 13: Blue marlin (129.5) Steve Anderson, (124.5) Jason Post, Capt. Dale Leverone, Sea Strike

Sept 13: Blue marlin (143) Nathan Dorr, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier

Sept 14: Blue marlin (296) Rick Tyler, Capt. Robert Hudson, Camelot

Sept 14: Blue marlin (131) Mike Fernando, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner

Sept 14: Sailfish (50) Judy Vandebert, Capt. Don Stutheit, Kona Spirit

Sept 14: Omilu (16) Justin Crusat, Shoreline

Sept 14: Ono (41) John Campbell, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Linda Sue IV

Sept 15: Blue marlin (144), ono (30 and 35) Brand Bennies, Capt. Jah Nogues, High Noon

Sept 15: Ono (18,18, and 25) Nick Poleschay, Capt. Chris Cawthon, Ohana

Sept 15: Ono (8 fish to 30 pounds), mahimahi (3 fish to 25 pounds) Jennifer Rice, Capt. McGrew Rice, Ihu Nui

Sept 16: Nabeta (2) Troy Chun, Shoreline

Sept 17: Rainbow Runner (5) Bobby, Capt. Kent Mongrieg, Seawife II

Sept 17: Black marlin (178.5) Kawaluna Spinney, Capt. Charley Piers, Hawaiian

Sept 17: Ahi (110) Eric, (130) Gerrie, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II

Sept 17: Mahimahi (17) John Stalen, Capt. McGrew Rice, Ihu Nui

Sept 17: Blue marlin (165) Dwight Stone, Capt. Kenny Llanes, Vixen

Sept 17: Blue marlin (204.5) Lisa Linders, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier

TAG & RELEASE

Sept 11: Blue marlin (150 and 330) Mike J, Capt. James Dean, Blue Hawaii

Sept 11: Blue marlin (175) Brad Pickings, (350), Mike Pickings, Capt. Chuck Wigzell, Ez Pickens

Sept 11: Blue marlin (150) Martha Lamore, Capt. Bomboy Llanes, Bomboy’s Toy

Sept 11: Blue marlin (375 and 175) Steve Spina, Capt. Kerwin Masunaga, Rod Bender

Sept 11: Blue marlin (140) Larry Peardon, Capt. Rob Ellyn, LightSpeed

Sept 11: Blue marlin (170 and 60) Reese Anderson, Capt. Mcgrew Rice, Ihu Nui

Sept 11: Sailfish (25) Gabe Sharbelman, Capt. Marlin Parker, Marlin Magic II

Sept 12: Blue marlin (200 and 250) Carl Jones, Capt. Neil Issacs, Anxious

Sept 13: Blue marlin (150) Todd Wright, (175) Kevin Clopton, (225) Kyle Tuggle, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl

Sept 14: Blue marlin (450) Todd Vandebert, Capt. Don Stutheit, Kona Spirit

Sept 14: Blue marlin (150) Ryan Castillo, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherrt Pit II

Sept 15: Blue marlin (150) Nick Poleschay, Capt. Chris Cawthon, Ohana

Sept 15: Blue marlin (200) Alan Djock, Capt. James Dean, Blue Hawaii

Sept 15: Blue marlin (200) Tom Smythe, Capt. Tony Clark, Ihu Nui II

Sept 15: Blue marlin (200) Danny Drenster, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II

Sept 16: Blue marlin (180) Ed Bell, Capt. McGrew Rice, Ihu Nui

Sept 16: Blue marlin (150) Robert Milstein, (175) David Tobias, (100) Wayne Zallen, Capt. Steve Epstein, Huntress

Sept 16: Blue marlin (160) James Pickett, Capt. Kenny Fogarty, Hula Girl

Sept 16: Blue marlin(130) Mike Herren, Capt. Bruce Herren, Raptor

Sept 16: Blue marlin (200 and 250) Capt. Neil Issacs, Anxious

Sept 17: Blue marlin (150) Mike Herren, Capt. Bruce Herren, Raptor

Sept 17: Blue marlin (150) Marlene Tobias, Capt. Steve Epstein, Huntress