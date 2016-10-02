BIG-FISH LIST: Sept. 26

The 2016 list recognizes the biggest fish caught on rod and reel (except for opakapaka and onaga, which hand line catches are accepted) in West Hawaii waters in each of 22 categories. In each category, fish are listed by species, weight, angler, skipper, boat and date. The list is updated every Monday throughout the year (copyright 2016 by Jim Rizzuto). If a selection has been overlooked, call 885-4208 or send an e-mail to rizzutojim1@gmail.com.

Blue marlin: 865, Louis Paulo and Kalamaokalani Kelekolio-Crivello, Anela Okaikea. Apr 20

Black marlin: 310, Tim Flint, Capt. Butch Chee, Duck Soup, June 21

Ahi: 233, David Diaz, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II, June 5

Big eye tuna: 173, Dave Remillard, Miles Nakahara, Puamana II. Jan. 11

Striped marlin: 136.5, Mitchell Romero, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier. Jan 22

Spearfish: 54, Nick Humpries, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner, Feb. 26

Sailfish: 91, Mike Foster, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Mar. 24

Mahimahi: 53, Nainoa Murtagh, Aulani. Feb. 10

Ono: 62, Charlie Ford, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. March 18

Kaku (barracuda): 49.5, Koi Lorance and Tyson Fukuyama, Miki. May 7

Kahala: 70, Jessica Yell, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Jan 22

Ulua (giant trevally): 74, Bochan Johnson, from shore. Apr 3

Omilu (bluefin trevally): 18.5, Mikey McCrum, Shoreline. May 13

Otaru (skipjack tuna): 28.5, Ray Mohammed, Capt. Jim Wigzell, Go Get Em

Broadbill swordfish: 224, Matthew Bolton, Kahele, June 14

Ahipalaha (albacore): 52.5, Devin Hallingstad, kayak, Aug 13

Kawakawa: 23, Tom Schachet, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. July 1

Kamanu (rainbow runner): 12.5. Tom Britton, kayak. Apr. 13

Opakapaka (pink snapper): 9.5. Butch Chee, Sueto Matsumoto, Sandee. March 12

Onaga (ulaula ko`aie): 19.5, Greg Hong, Kevin Shiraki, Erin Kai. Feb 25

Uku (gray snapper): 31, Josh Fulton, kayak. July 31.

O`io (bonefish): vacant

BEAST OF THE WEEK

(marlin weighing 500 pounds or more)

Sept 26: Blue marlin (761) Jeff Kahlor, Capt. Jay Lighty, Mariah

Sept 28: Blue marlin (624) Jordan Schexnayder, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Linda Sue IV

Sept 28: Blue marlin (600R) Capt. Jah Nogues, High Noon.

Sept 29: Blue marlin (540) Bill Manns, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier

WEIGHED

Sept 26: Ono (20) Daniel Ring, Capt. Kent Mongreig, Sea Wife II

Sept 26: Spearfish (41) Tyler Gasord, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Linda Sue IV

Sept 26: Blue marlin (130), kahala, (25), aku (15) Micheal Mckinney, Capt. Jeff Rogers, Aloha Kai

Sept 26: Blue marlin (150) Kevin Tuzil, Kit Carver, Aihuei’o

Sept 27: Ahi (110) Kanoelani Nitta, Capt. Russ Nita, Lepika

Sept 29: Ahi (103) Bret West, (145) Nicole Whiteside, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II

Sept 30: Blue marlin (108) Phil Arndt, Capt. Robert Hudson, Camelot

Sept 30: Ahi (105) Ivan Bima, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Capt. Linda Sue IV

Sept 30: Blue marlin (180) Bruk Koerting, Jason Hensurd, Atata

Sept 30: Ahi (109 and 157) William Nuttend, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II

TAGGED & RELEASED

Sept 25: Blue marlin (160) Jan Martic, Capt. McGrew Rice, Ihu Nui

Sept 26: Sand shark (80) Micheal Mckinney, Capt. Jeff Rogers, Aloha Kai

Sept 27: Blue marlin (150) John McGowan, Capt. Tony Clark, Ihu Nui II

Sept 27: Sailfish (40) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo

Sept 28: Spearfish (45) Steve Wilson, Capt. Neil Isaacs, Anxious

Sept 28: Blue marlin (100) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo