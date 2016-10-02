BIG-FISH LIST: Sept. 26
The 2016 list recognizes the biggest fish caught on rod and reel (except for opakapaka and onaga, which hand line catches are accepted) in West Hawaii waters in each of 22 categories. In each category, fish are listed by species, weight, angler, skipper, boat and date. The list is updated every Monday throughout the year (copyright 2016 by Jim Rizzuto). If a selection has been overlooked, call 885-4208 or send an e-mail to rizzutojim1@gmail.com.
Blue marlin: 865, Louis Paulo and Kalamaokalani Kelekolio-Crivello, Anela Okaikea. Apr 20
Black marlin: 310, Tim Flint, Capt. Butch Chee, Duck Soup, June 21
Ahi: 233, David Diaz, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II, June 5
Big eye tuna: 173, Dave Remillard, Miles Nakahara, Puamana II. Jan. 11
Striped marlin: 136.5, Mitchell Romero, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier. Jan 22
Spearfish: 54, Nick Humpries, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner, Feb. 26
Sailfish: 91, Mike Foster, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Mar. 24
Mahimahi: 53, Nainoa Murtagh, Aulani. Feb. 10
Ono: 62, Charlie Ford, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. March 18
Kaku (barracuda): 49.5, Koi Lorance and Tyson Fukuyama, Miki. May 7
Kahala: 70, Jessica Yell, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. Jan 22
Ulua (giant trevally): 74, Bochan Johnson, from shore. Apr 3
Omilu (bluefin trevally): 18.5, Mikey McCrum, Shoreline. May 13
Otaru (skipjack tuna): 28.5, Ray Mohammed, Capt. Jim Wigzell, Go Get Em
Broadbill swordfish: 224, Matthew Bolton, Kahele, June 14
Ahipalaha (albacore): 52.5, Devin Hallingstad, kayak, Aug 13
Kawakawa: 23, Tom Schachet, Capt. Shawn Rotella, Night Runner. July 1
Kamanu (rainbow runner): 12.5. Tom Britton, kayak. Apr. 13
Opakapaka (pink snapper): 9.5. Butch Chee, Sueto Matsumoto, Sandee. March 12
Onaga (ulaula ko`aie): 19.5, Greg Hong, Kevin Shiraki, Erin Kai. Feb 25
Uku (gray snapper): 31, Josh Fulton, kayak. July 31.
O`io (bonefish): vacant
BEAST OF THE WEEK
(marlin weighing 500 pounds or more)
Sept 26: Blue marlin (761) Jeff Kahlor, Capt. Jay Lighty, Mariah
Sept 28: Blue marlin (624) Jordan Schexnayder, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Linda Sue IV
Sept 28: Blue marlin (600R) Capt. Jah Nogues, High Noon.
Sept 29: Blue marlin (540) Bill Manns, Capt. Guy Terwilliger, High Flier
WEIGHED
Sept 26: Ono (20) Daniel Ring, Capt. Kent Mongreig, Sea Wife II
Sept 26: Spearfish (41) Tyler Gasord, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Linda Sue IV
Sept 26: Blue marlin (130), kahala, (25), aku (15) Micheal Mckinney, Capt. Jeff Rogers, Aloha Kai
Sept 26: Blue marlin (150) Kevin Tuzil, Kit Carver, Aihuei’o
Sept 27: Ahi (110) Kanoelani Nitta, Capt. Russ Nita, Lepika
Sept 29: Ahi (103) Bret West, (145) Nicole Whiteside, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II
Sept 30: Blue marlin (108) Phil Arndt, Capt. Robert Hudson, Camelot
Sept 30: Ahi (105) Ivan Bima, Capt. Jeff Heintz, Capt. Linda Sue IV
Sept 30: Blue marlin (180) Bruk Koerting, Jason Hensurd, Atata
Sept 30: Ahi (109 and 157) William Nuttend, Capt. Bobby Cherry, Cherry Pit II
TAGGED & RELEASED
Sept 25: Blue marlin (160) Jan Martic, Capt. McGrew Rice, Ihu Nui
Sept 26: Sand shark (80) Micheal Mckinney, Capt. Jeff Rogers, Aloha Kai
Sept 27: Blue marlin (150) John McGowan, Capt. Tony Clark, Ihu Nui II
Sept 27: Sailfish (40) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo
Sept 28: Spearfish (45) Steve Wilson, Capt. Neil Isaacs, Anxious
Sept 28: Blue marlin (100) Paul Dolinoy, Capt. Chris Choy, Sapo