Big Islander Cyrus Jumalon a finalist for SI SportsKid of the Year award

KAILUA-KONA — A last minute decision by Shari Jumalon is proving to be fruitful for her son Cyrus Jumalon.

The Konawaena sophomore has made a name for himself on the local stage over the past three years in powerlifting, where he has set four world records for his age group.

However, the 15-year old Jumalon is now gaining national attention after being named one of the five finalist for Sports Illustrated Kids SportsKid of the Year.

Jumalon was nominated by his mother “on a whim”.

“He was doing so many different things so I just said ‘why not’,” Shari Jumalon said. “He is really focused and driven, and when he sets his mind to do something it happens.”

Cyrus Jumalon said he was very excited and surprised when he found out he had been nominated by his mother.

“She told me one day when she came home, but did not tell me much about it,” he said. “She is great. I did not think I would get this far but I am happy that I did.”

It was only three years ago that Jumalon decided to start weightlifting. He was fascinated by it and pestered his dad to allow him to lift.

“I started working out in sixth or seventh grade on a home gym in the back of the house,” Cyrus Jumalon said. “My dad used to always lift weights and I always wanted to lift with him but he thought I was too young. Finally, one day I guess if got tired of me bothering him and he let me lift and taught me the proper form.”

Jumalon started to lift a little and then one day decided he wanted to take part in a competition in Hilo. How did that first competition go? Well, less than a year after first picking up the weights, the powerlifter broke two world deadlift records, one in the 105-pound weight class, and the other at 123-pounds. He deadlifted 264.5 pounds and 314.5 pounds respectively.

“I was very nervous in that first meet, and was one of the youngest, and smallest competitors,” Jumalon said.

That was in 2014. This year, while competing in the 132-pound and 148-pound weight class as a member of the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters, Jumalon set new age group records in the deadlift (425.3 pounds) and the deadlift-bench (645.2 pounds).

He also set the US Powerlifting Association national record at 148-pounds in the deadlfit (419 pounds).

“I knew I could break records because I trained hard enough,” Jumalon said. “I never went into a competition thinking I would fail.”

While powerlifting is his primary passion, Jumalon also likes to compete on the mat and on the the gridiron for the Wildcats. He had not competed in either until his freshman year at Konawaena.

On the wrestling mat, Jumalon’s strength is a big asset. Competing in arguably one of the most competitive classes in the BIIF (132 pounds), Jumalon finished only one win away from qualifying for states last year as a freshman.

But it is not just his dedication to fitness that allow him to excel.

“Beyond his God-given physical gifts, Cyrus brings a humble, unassuming, and ultra-positive attitude towards training in the wrestling room,” Konawaena wrestling coach Patrick Kim said. “His preparation allows him to have a calm focus, and an awareness during his matches that is extremely rare to see.“

Cyrus Jumalon also suits up as a linebacker for the JV football team. He is a team captain.

However, Jumalon doesn’t just succeed in sports, he also finished his freshman year with a 3.9 GPA, while taking three honors classes.

“I really have to work hard to keep my grades up because I don’t have a lot of time to study because of the many hours I spend in the gym and at practice,” Jumalon said. “Sometimes I have to stay up late or if I get a free 15 minutes during the day I will use that time to study. My mom always pushes me to keep my grades up just in case sports can’t get me into college.”

The 2016 SportsKid of the Year is chosen by online voting and the contest is currently taking place at sikids.com/skoty. Voting will run through Oct. 11. The winner of the award will have their picture appear on the cover of the December issue of Sports Illustrated Kids magazine.