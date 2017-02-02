BIIF boys soccer: Kamehameha beat Lions 2-0 to push into D-II final

Kamehameha controlled the middle, clogged the back line, and, coach Mario Patino said, “It was just a matter of finishing.”

David Erskine and Buddy Betts stepped up in that department Wednesday, and the Warriors, stingy and strategic as ever, frustrated Makua Lani 2-0 in a BIIF boys Division II semifinal at Paiea Stadium in Keaau.

For the third consecutive year, the Warriors (7-5) will end their season in the BIIF title game against Hawaii Prep, this season’s powerhouse, and a berth in the HHSAA tournament. Kamehameha will return to its home field at 5 p.m. Friday to take on Ka Makani (11-0-1), who beat Honokaa 6-0 in the other semifinal.

“Makua Lani put forth a good effort,” Patino said, “but the real test comes Friday.”

In revitalizing the program, Patino’s teams have followed a familiar blueprint. The Warriors use numbers to limit opponent’s chances, then look for a breakthrough on the other end.

In the about the 15th minute, Erskine scored off of Israel Bowden’s corner kick, and in the second half Butts added to the lead, running from his position as midfielder and scoring on a one-on-one against the Lions goalkeeper.

“Tough one to take,” Makua Lani coach Alex Dong said. “We never really got into the game. We couldn’t connect passes and never really adapted to the way Kamehameha plays.”

The Lions (6-6-1) still can reach the state tournament for the first time since 2012 with a victory against Honokaa in Friday’s 3 p.m. third-place match.

Jameson Sato collected the shutout for Kamehameha

Patino said the Warriors took advantage of their wide field, pushing plays to the outside and shoring up the back line.

“We just had numbers back there,” he said. “It was hard for them to penetrate through five players.”

Kamehameha held up reasonably well against HPA in a 3-1 loss in Waimea on Dec. 10. A match between the two schools slated for Jan. 24 at Kamehameha was postponed by rain and was never made up because Ka Makani clinched an automatic state berth during the regular season.

“We’ll have to use our field to our advantage,” Patino said. “We’ll have to be on our toes. It will be a tough game.”

HHSAA girls

Makua Lani 2, Kalaheo 1, 5-4 PKs

In round seven of a shootout, Cresencia Kerr connected to send the Lions to the quarterfinals of the HHSAA Division II tournament for the second consecutive season at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Akari Shimizu scored in the 21st minute for BIIF No. 3 Makua Lani (6-8), which will face second-seeded Kapaa of Kauai (11-1) at 3 p.m. Thursday for the right to reach the semifinals.

“It was really hard on the girls to fly in and play on the same day, but they dug deep and grounded it out,” Lions coach Riley Alcos said.

The Lions won 5-4 in penalty kicks, getting a save from Brianne Lauro and successful tries from Moni Moniate, Katrina Whalen, Shimzu, Pua Kauhaihao and finally Kerr.

“We’ll have to rest up tonight,” Alcos said, “because Kapaa will be tough. They have an advantage because they didn’t play today.”

Shaelyn Kam netted a second-half goal for Kalaheo (7-5-1), the OIA runner-up.

Kamehameha 5, Radford 0

Hevani Haunga netted two goals, starting the scoring in the third minute and capping it off in the 57th, Hiwa Brown also scored twice, and the BIIF runner-up Warriors won a first-round match at states for the third consecutive season.

Chenoa Frederick also scored and Kiana Troy was credited with the shutout against the Rams (4-9-1), the OIA’s No. 3 team.

While Kamehameha (9-1-2) advances to a quarterfinal against No. 3 Pac-Five (6-6-0), the ILH champion, at 3 p.m. Thursday, BIIF champion Hawaii Prep (8-2-2), the top seed, faces ILH runner-up Sacred Hearts (3-9-1). The Lancers beat Waianae 4-1 on Wednesday.