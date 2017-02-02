BIIF boys soccer: Santos caps big day with hat trick, Waveriders beat Keaau in semifinals

KAILUA-KONA — After signing a scholarship offer to San Diego State University earlier in the day, Kealakehe’s Laukoa Santos went out and proved just why he is a top caliber recruit with three goals and three assists in a 9-0 trouncing of Keaau in a BIIF Division I semifinal game on Wednesday at Waverider Stadium.

Kealakehe will play Hilo at Kamehameha-Hawaii on Friday at 7 p.m. for a chance to clinch their sixth straight BIIF title.

“This was a good win, but any win is a good win,” said Kealakehe first year head coach Alden Sawada. “We were able to finish nearly every play, which is a good sign, and hopefully we will be ready for Friday.”

Kealakehe went on the offensive early, scoring three goals in the first seven minutes. Santos had a hand, or in this case, a foot in every one of those scores.

“I know Laukoa wanted more, but we had to pull him out for a while to give him a break,” Sawada said. “Everyone played well today and I have no complaints.”

The first goal came just three minutes into the match when Jon Takahashi sent a pass up to Santos, who then found Eima Kozakai inside the 18. Kozakai sent a header over the approaching keeper for a 1-0 advantage.

Santos followed his assist with a pair of goals. The first goal came off an assist from Iokepa Perez-Juarez-Aponte. Santos flew to the 18 at full speed, and in a fluid motion, sent the ball barreling past keeper.

The second goal came 20 seconds later when Santos stole the ball near midfield and took it all the way, beating two defenders in the process before making a turn and putting the ball in right-hand corner of the net.

The Waveriders added one more goal in the opening half, with Santos picking up his second assist.

Santos picked up another goal and assist in the second half, giving him a hat trick in both categories.

Perez-Juarez-Aponte had the first goal of the second half off an assist by Takahashi.

Santos then gained his third assist of the evening when he took the ball at the top of the 18, worked his way to the outside, then down the pitch and back into the box, creating a shot for Caudell just outside the 6 for a 6-0 advantage. Caudell finished with two goals on the evening.

Santos followed up his assist with his third goal four minutes later. Replicating an earlier goal, Santos stole the ball around midfield and took it himself, putting the ball past the Keaau keeper and into the far corner of the net.

Yuki Lavoie got into the scoring action near the end of the game, putting the Waveriders up 8-0 off an assist by Kolby Martin. Takahashi then sent everyone home with a game ending goal with 6:51 remaining off an assist by Kainoa Raymond. Takahashi finished with a goal and two assists.

Santos, always a perfectionist, had a little critiquing after the game.

“We will need to come together a little more and move the ball a little better,” he said. “But we are looking good for the finals and we will be fine.”