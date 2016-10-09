BIIF football: Hilo resourceful in cutting down Cougars

KEAAU — Having eight quarters to play around with before the BIIF championship game, Hilo spent the first four toying with different formations while shuffling between four quarterbacks.

Some plays worked, and when others didn’t the Vikings could always rely on Kalei Tolentino-Perry on the back end.

Some coaches swear the punt is the most important play in football. It was certainly the most prolific for Hilo on Friday night. Tolentino-Perry, a senior with at least four slashes in his job description, took a fake punt 68 yards for a touchdown and the Vikings thwarted Keaau’s struggling offense in a 35-0 victory that served as a Division I tuneup for the road ahead.

Injured all-league quarterback Ka’ale Tiogangco watched from the sidelines for the second straight game, and the Vikings (6-0 BIIF, 6-1) aren’t just looking for their rugged defense to step up his absence.

“Special teams came out fired up and everybody executed their responsibility,” Tolentino-Perry said.

Elijah Apao’s touchdown after a shank had to be the shortest punt return for a score, 24 yards, in recent memory and Tolentino-Perry booted two 37-yard field goals as the Cougars (2-4, 2-4) were eliminated from playoff contention.

Waiakea beat Kealakehe 29-14 on Saturday to a clinch spot in the title game, so the Vikings will host the Warriors on Oct. 21 or 22 at Wong Stadium as they search for a fourth consecutive BIIF title.

Tolentino-Perry also handles kickoffs, returns punts, and, oh yeah, he’s a wide receiver, showing his skills with the ball in his hands on his long touchdown run.

“He’s just so dynamic and a threat whenever he has the ball,” coach Kaeo Drummondo said, “and the big thing is that we trust him.”

Tolentino-Perry likened his fake punt to a read-option. He veered to his right as if to kick rugby style, but when the defense backed off he saw an opening, got good blocking, cut back to the middle of the field and was gone down the left side.

“I’m aslo soccer player and used to running with the ball,” he said. “The coaches mentioned it and I figured why not try it.”

Ka’aina Lewis, the backup to former backup quarterback Kyan Miyasato, started the game working out of the wildcat and scored on a keeper on Hilo’s first drive, and Miyasato got into the game to start the second quarter and threw a touchdown pass.

Koarii Atkinson-Sioloa and Beau Ramos also were featured in the quarterback carousel as Drummondo made it a point of emphasis to give everyone meaningful reps. The rain held off until late in the game, but playing on a waterlogged and muddy field, Hilo was sluggish in spots, fighting its way for 251 yards of offense.

“I thought the run game came along slowly, and I would have liked to have seen it be more crisp,” Drummondo said. “With these conditions it’s hard to tell.

“We would have liked to be more efficient.”

It hardly mattered with the way Hilo’s defense overmatched Keaau. The Cougars’ completed one pass, their first since Sept. 16 at Honokaa, but they still haven’t scored an offensive touchdown since that 13-12 victory.

Keaau gained 31 yards, turning the ball over twice. A fumble deep in Cougars’ territory led to Tolentino-Perry’s first field goal, and Kaleo Apao gathered an interception

Miyasato, the apparent No. 1, made the bulk of the throws and finished 6 of 13 for 99 yards for Hilo, which has another four quarters to play with Friday night in their regular-season finale at home against Kamehameha.

The Vikings’ do-it-all senior saw progress from the freshman signal-caller.

“He’s getting really comfortable in the pocket and our line gave him a lot of time,” Tolentino-Perry said.

“These games, especially in these conditions, build his confidence for the future big games, like BIIFs and states.”