BIIF football: Miyasato earns start, leads Hilo past Kamehameha

Hilo — It was only three plays, but it had to be a confidence-boosting three plays for Hilo and freshman quarterback Kyan Miyasato.

At least one of the teams Friday night at Wong Stadium looked championship ready.

Miyasato got the start this time and looked capable in going most of the way, passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns, completing three consecutive passes to Lukas Kuipers to produce one of them, and the Vikings thumped Kamehameha 39-7 in what served as BIIF title game tuneup for both.

For the Vikings (7-0 BIIF, 7-1) it’s one Warrior down, with another to go. Hilo will return to Wong Stadium next Friday at 7 p.m. to face Waiakea in search of its fourth consecutive Division I title.

If Kamehameha (4-3, 6-3) was looking was for a confidence boost heading into its trip to Konawaena next Saturday in the Division II title game, it didn’t get it. The Warriors’ only touchdown came defensively, and they managed just 81 yards of offense.

Miyasato, thrust into action in place of injured all-league quarterback Ka’ale Tiogangco, didn’t start last week against Keaau as Hilo elected to work on its depth.

Miyasato was in command in this one against one of the league’s best defenses, finishing 15 of 26 with touchdown passes to Kuipers and Kalei Tolentino-Perry.

Miyasato’s best series came on a 73-yard scoring drive that put Hilo comfortably ahead 16-0. Facing third-and-long, Miyasato completed two passes to Kuipers to dig out of the hole, and the duo connected on a 41-yard scoring play as Kuipers took a short pass and blazed down the left sideline.

Kuipers caught five passes for 88 yards.

Kamehameha started inauspiciously with fumbles on its first two plays from scrimmage.

The Warriors didn’t pay for the first fumble after picking off Miyasato, but the Vikings capitalized on the second, taking over at the 2, setting up Kahale Huddleston’s short touchdown run.

Miyasato’s shuffle pass to Huddleston was the highlight of a 49-yard that drive to that put the ever-reliable Tolentino-Perry well within range to kick a field goal.

Hilo cashed in on Kamehameha’s third turnover. Early in the third quarter, Kashten Ioane intercepted Kaimi Like and returned it for his second touchdown in the past three games, and Kore Ohumukini tacked on a 74-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Hilo rushed for 194 yards.

One series, in which the Warriors took over at Hilo’s 9 after a bad bunt snap, epitomized Kamehameha’s offensive struggles.

A pair of penalties and two sacks pushed the Warriors back, and on fourth-and-goal from the 33, Like threw incomplete.

Kamehameha 0 0 0 7 — 7

Hilo 9 7 14 9 — 39