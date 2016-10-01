BIIF football: Miyasato helps Hilo clinch BIIF DI title game spot with win over Waiakea

HILO — You could classify Kyan Miyasato as a game manager Friday, and technicality you wouldn’t be wrong. Though you may be selling him short.

The Vikings turned to Miyasato to convert on an early fourth down, and it was the freshman who made up for a senior’s mistake later on the drive. Efficient might be a better word to describe his play.

The Vikings stomped Waiakea 42-7 at Wong Stadium to clinch a berth in the BIIF Division I football championship game and a spot in the state tournament.

As important, they received every indication from Miyasato’s play that their offense will remain dangerous when they get there should they still be without the services of all-BIIF quarterback Ka’ale Tiogangco.

Kahale Huddleston ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns and Kashten Ioane Sadlon recovered a fumble in the end zone and had one of three interceptions for Hilo (5-0 BIIF, 5-1), which clinched at least a tie for first place. Miyasato finished 12 of 16 for 103 yards and two scores for the Vikings, who can secure home-field advantage in the BIIF title game in three weeks if Keaau loses Saturday at Kealakehe.

The Warriors (2-3 BIIF, 2-6) committed five turnovers, including interceptions by Ka’aina Louis and Rylen Kaniaupio, and were held to 101 yards of offense, most of which came on the ground from Gehrig Octavio. They host Kealakehe next Saturday in a key game in figuring out the other title game participant.

Making his first start in place of the injured Tiogangco, Miyasato guided Hilo to touchdowns on three of its four possessions and completed 12 of 18 passes for 103 yards and two scores, while the Vikings defense dominated, stopping Waiakea the first five times it had the ball.

If Miyasato needed to find a comfort zone, he got it when Huddleston ran 73 yards for a score on the second play of the game.

On Hilo’s second drive, Miyasato displayed poise, converting a fourth down with a completion to Kainalu Tiogangco. Miyasato threw a pass down the right sideline for an apparent touchdown to Kalei Tolentino-Perry that was wiped out by a penalty. Undaunted, Miyasato promptly completed a pass down the left sideline to Lukas Kuipers for 40 yards, setting up Miyasato’s short scoring pass to Kainalu Tiogangco.

Huddleston’s 40-yard run featured a nifty spin move, and Miyasato finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Tolentino-Perry to make the score 21-0.

Waiakea often featured a full-house backfield with either Octavio or Makoa Andres at quarterback. Andres finished with Waiakea’s two completions and Hilo’s S. Wela Mamone was in on two of the Vikings’ five sacks.

Waiakea’s only touchdown, a 21-yard scamper by Octavio, came after Hilo failed to recover an onsides kick in the second quarter.

Octavio ran for 92 yards.