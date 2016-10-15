BIIF football: Same winning formula for Wildcats in victory over Keaau

The typically slow starting Konawaena Wildcats did it again Friday night in a 38-8 victory over Keaau after falling behind 8-7 late in the first quarter.

Konawaena (6-1 BIIF, 7-1 overall) did strike first, going up 7-0 when running back Micah Laban scored on a 1-yard run with 7:59 remaining in the opening quarter. Harry Hill connected on the point after.

The Cougars (2-5, 2-5) fought back, scoring late in the quarter on a 5-yard run by Caine Lunsford. A 2-point conversion by Noa DeMotta-Cobb put Keaau up by one.

As the quarter drew to a close the Wildcats fought their way back on top when Hill connected on a field goal to put his team up 10-8.

The Konawaena offense ignited in the second quarter.

Wildcats quarterback Austin Ewing sent a 35-yard scoring pass to Jeremiah Causga Llanes Kuahuia-Pabre with 7:36 to go in the half and the extra point was good. Ewing followed that play with an 8-yard pass to Kamakana Ching. The kick put Konawaena up 24-8.

As the clock ticked down in the second quarter, Ewing hit Ching one more time for a touchdown, this time on a 44-yard play. Hill put the ball through the uprights and the Wildcats led 31-8 at the break.

The third quarter was a low scoring affair with Konawaena adding to its lead when Ewing connected on a 16-yard pass to Austin Aukai for a TD.

Neither team scored in the final quarter as the Wildcats closed out the regular season with another victory. Konawaena will be back in action next Saturday when they take on Kamehameha in the Division II Championship game. Game time is slated for 7 p.m. at Julian R. Yates Field.

Konawaena 10 21 7 0 — 38

Keaau 8 0 0 0 — 8