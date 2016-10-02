BIIF football: Warriors ride defense again at HPA

WAIMEA — It’s a good thing Kamehameha senior linebacker Ethanjames Ramos knows how to score touchdowns.

Ramos was the best source of offense as the Warriors defeated Hawaii Prep 27-13 in a BIIF Division II football game Saturday at windy Waimea.

With the win, the Warriors (4-1 BIIF Division II, 6-1) clinched a spot opposite of Konawaena in the BIIF championship game, set for either Oct. 21 or 22.

The upcoming Week 7 game on Saturday with Kamehameha at Kona will decide the BIIF championship site.

The struggling Ka Makani (0-5, 0-6) crept closer to their first winless season since 1987 when they finished with an 0-10 record and further from the glory of their 2009 season, their last BIIF title.

HPA started Umi Kealoha at quarterback instead of junior Kekoa Ilagan-LeBlanc, and the the offense was simplified for the freshman left-hander, who rolled out and passed from moving pockets.

Kealoha went 10 of 22 for 58 yards but threw two interceptions and rushed for 13 yards on 20 carries. A lot of his positive rushing yards were negated by seven sacks, including a pair by Nainoa Rosehill.

HPA’s ground game struggled in the first half and rushed for 19 yards on 20 attempts.

It didn’t help that HPA was missing one of its top linemen in Dane Francis, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound two-way senior.

In the first half, each team’s defense was its best offense.

HPA’s Michael Hughes returned a fumble 95 yards in the second quarter to tie it at 7-7. Hughes is a 5-10, 150-pound freshman receiver/corner and outraced everyone.

On Kamehameha’s ensuing possession, quarterback Kaimi Like hit Ayston Motta, who burned one-on-one coverage, for a 37-yard pass. Two plays later, Abishai Campbell capped the five-play, 57-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run.

With six minutes left before halftime, the Warriors blocked a Ka Makani punt, and Ramos scooped up the ball from a yard out and scored for his second touchdown of the day. That made it 21-7.

Ramos snagged his first score early in the first quarter when he sat back in coverage and raced into the end zone on a pick-six from 13 yards out.

Kamehameha’s turnover-happy defense has been outright dominant. In its previous two games, only 26 yards were surrendered. In seven games, the Warriors have allowed only 50 points with three shutouts. Ramos’ touchdown was his third non-offensive score in the past four games.

It’ll be a much tougher challenge against the Wildcats, who entered Week 6 with the most points scored (224) and the second-fewest allowed (69), next to Kamehameha.

In the first half, the Warriors rushed for 146 yards on 17 attempts while Like, who returned from injury after sitting out last week, was 4 of 8 for 69 yards. He finished 7 of 13 for 92 yards.

Like HPA, Kamehameha had two turnovers in the first half, the first on the opening kickoff when Ka Makani kicked an flyball that the Warriors fumbled.

HPA reached the red zone (20 yard line and in) but couldn’t score. However, the home team did capitalize on a turnover with Hughes’ thrilling 95-yard fumble TD return.

For most of the game, Kamehameha had issues with the center to quarterback snap. The ball was mishandled four times, but each time the Warriors recovered.

In the second half, Kamehameha junior quarterback Kekona Naipo-Arsiga put in a bid to become the starter. The left-hander went 3 of 5 for 87 yards, including an 82-yard bomb Noah Carvalho.

Late in the fourth quarter, Kealoha tossed a 3-yard scoring strike to Noah Wise.