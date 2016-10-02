BIIF football: Waveriders run all over Cougars in lopsided win

KAILUA-KONA — For most of the season, Kealakehe has been searching for consistency and an identity on offense.

The ground game provided that Saturday night against Keaau, as the Waveriders racked up 204 yards rushing in an overwhelming 41-8 win.

Eight different players carried the ball for Kealakehe, and four different runners found the end zone. Mason Kaawa-Loa led the way with two touchdown trots, and Siosifa “Mafoa” Vaea and Swope Conn combined for 101 yards.

A stingy defense helped too. Keaau had negative yardage in the game, and the Waveriders scored a touchdown and safety on defense.

The victory moved Kealakehe to 2-3 in league play and into a tie with Waiakea and Keaau for second place in the BIIF Division I standings. Hilo (5-0 BIIF, 5-1 overall) has already locked up a spot in the BIIF championship later this month. Next weekend, the Waveriders take on Waiakea in a road contest that should decide who will take on the defending champion Vikings.

Kealakehe’s first drive was almost surgical. The Waveriders drove 69 yards in 13 plays to put up the first points of the game, eating up more than half of the first quarter. Trevino — who was 7 of 10 passing for the night — punched in the score on a 3-yard QB keeper.

Keaau managed just four offensive plays in the first quarter, but did enough on defense to take the lead. Dallas Iliwaalani-Salva stepped in front of a short Trevino pass and took it back 45 yards for a score. Dilan Santos ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-7 at the end of the quarter.

The Waveriders continued to chip away with a strong running attack, led by Conn and Vaea. Conn found a hole and gave the Waveriders the lead back on a 9-yard scamper early in the second quarter.

For most of the first half, Keaau had more points than offensive plays ran. That changed with about three minutes left in the second quarter, but the Waverider defense was well-rested. Backed up in his own end zone, Keaau quarterback Caine Lunsford tried to scramble away from pressure, but the ball ended up in the hands of Kealakehe linebacker Randy Hatori for a touchdown.

After a missed two-point try, Kealakehe held a 20-8 advantage at half and had a heavy lead in yardage. Keaau did not attempt a pass and had just 13 yards of offense in the first half.

Keaau looked to pass on its first three plays out of the break, but went 12 yards backwards and gave Kealakehe the ball just outside the 20-yard line. That would become a theme.

The Cougars amassed negative 30 yards in the second half, and the Kealakehe run game kept trucking. Kaawa-Loa’s second touchdown of the night forced a running clock.

Continuing a stance

Kaawa-Loa continued to kneel during the national anthem on Saturday night. He was joined by one other teammate.

On Friday night, three Honokaa players went on one knee for the start of the anthem, but eventually stood. However, helmets were kept on, and removed for Hawaii Ponoi.