College basketball: Hawaii inks Ganot to multi-year extentsion

After a stellar debut season as Hawaii’s men’s basketball coach, Eran Ganot is planning on sticking around.

The university announced on Wednesday that Ganot signed a two-year contract extension. Ganot originally signed a three-year contract when he was hired in the spring of 2015. His two-year extension runs through the 2019-20 season.

Last year, Ganot guided the Rainbow Warriors to both the Big West regular season and tournament titles and the most wins in school history (28). By season’s end, he not only led UH to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2002, but also guided the team to an opening-round upset over California for the program’s first-ever NCAA tourney win.

“Eran embodies winning with integrity,” Athletic Director David Matlin said in the release. “He’s been a difference-maker for our basketball program as well as our entire department. We’re excited to extend his contract. Eran and his staff are committed to building an elite program here and this extension reflects our commitment to his vision.”

Ganot said: “It can’t be measured how much my family and I love this program, school, and the state of Hawaii. We take great pride being here and look forward to being a part of the Rainbow Warrior family for a long time.”

Ganot was recognized with a pair of national coach of the year awards and was a finalist for several others. He also claimed Big West Coach of the Year honors after posting the most wins by a first-year coach in conference history, surpassing the marks held by collegiate coaching giants Jerry Tarkainian and Lute Olson.

“Last season was certainly a remarkable run and it wouldn’t have happened without the support of those in our athletics department, our school, as well as our countless fans,” Ganot said. “We knew there were challenges coming in and that we would embrace those challenges. With a great group of student-athletes and a terrific coaching staff that’s dedicated to their development, we’ll continue to work tirelessly to build a program that succeeds on the court, in the classroom, and out in the community.”

The Rainbow Warriors, who welcome 10 newcomers to this year’s roster, officially open fall practice on Sept. 30. The regular-season begins Nov. 11 with the 52nd annual Outrigger Rainbow Classic.