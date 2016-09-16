College football: Aloha homecoming for former D-III Warriors

It will be a warm-embrace homecoming for Kennon Quiocho, Ina Teofilo, and Paki Iaea when Pacific University plays at Kamehameha-Kapalama’s campus on Oahu.

The Division III nonconference game against Occidental (Calif.) College is being promoted as the first ever in the state.

The game also serves as a footprint for the Boxers, who have more than 20 homegrown players on their roster.

“It’s exciting to play a home game in front of our ohana,” Iaea said. “Being from the Big Island and Hawaii in general, we are a part of a legacy and a brotherhood built up here at Pacific University.”

Based in Forest Grove, Ore., Pacific boasts an undergraduate enrollment of nearly 20 percent and the football roster has the second-highest number of players from Hawaii, behind only UH-Manoa.

“The idea behind this game is to really celebrate Pacific’s relationship with the state of Hawaii, not just athletically but as a full university community,” Pacific coach Keith Buckley said. “It certainly cannot hurt our recruiting efforts in Hawaii. The opportunity to play in front of family, friends, and classmates is a tremendous draw for young men looking at colleges.”

Division III schools don’t offer athletic scholarships or have redshirt years but hand out different types of financial packages.

Quiocho (senior offensive guard), Teofilo (junior linebacker), and Iaea (sophomore wide receiver) are all Kamehameha graduates.

“Kennon really dedicated himself this offseason to be in great condition and has grown into the leader of our offensive line,” Buckley said. “Ina earned the starting Sam (strong-side) linebacker position this fall and has become one of the most productive players on defense for us. We always knew he was athletically gifted, but his understanding of the defense this year has allowed him to really excel.

“Paki is a major contributor on offense. He’s developing into a very good receiver. He has the drive and the talent to be a big weapon for our offense.”

Two other former BIIF players, 2016 Kamehameha graduate Kaeo Batacan (running back) and Kealakehe grad Riggs Kurashige (wide receiver) are also on Pacific’s roster.

“Kaeo has a chance to contribute in our program, and we are excited to see him grow,” Buckley said. “Riggs has been a pleasant surprise early on as a freshman and can, much like Kaeo, develop into a contributor in the years to come.”

But the two freshmen are not on the traveling squad. They have to wait their turn and put in the hard work to develop.

No one knows that better than Quiocho, who played two games as a freshman and seven as a sophomore.

The environmental studies major was on the ground floor of the Boxers’ rebirth of glory.

Last season, Pacific finished 6-4 and fourth place in the Northwest Conference. More importantly, it was the program’s third consecutive winning season.

The last time the Boxers had a run of success was from 1946-52. The school dropped football in 1992 for financial reasons and brought it back in 2010.

“My time at Pacific has definitely been life changing because I made lifelong friends here and experienced many obstacles, which helped mold me into the man I am today,” Quiocho said. “Those experiences consisted of both academic and athletic, which at this school is hard to juggle because the academics here are no joke and the same with athletics.”

The Boxers (0-2) lost their first two nonconference games to Adrian (Mich.) 30-28 and Dubuque (Iowa) 28-24, still adjusting to the graduation of 20 seniors from last year.

Oahu and FBI

Occidental, also a Division III school, is coached by Doug Semones, the former coach at Kahuku (1989-95). His offensive coordinator is Darnell Arceneaux, a former Saint Louis quarterback.

Back in the duo’s days, the Red Raiders and Crusaders were the powerhouses on the state level. Not much has changed since then. Oahu schools often dominate.

But when the Big Island makes headlines, like Konawaena winning consecutive HHSAA girls basketball titles for example, FBI (From the Big Island) T-shirt sales spike and so does island pride.

“Having the BIIF boys on the roster is really big because it really shows that neighbor island kids can make it, too, and have the talent,” Quiocho said. “Growing up and living on the Big Island, you always have the sense that everything revolves around Oahu as a state and sports.

“Being from the Big Island really gives me an extra incentive to work harder because I’m representing my island to show that we can compete, too.”

Family legacy

On Pacific’s website, Quiocho listed his favorite quote: “Time steals many things, but what it leaves behind is your legacy.”

His parents, Kenneth and Leslie Quiocho, have been driving forces in his life. Their mantra to him has been hard work is everything. That’s a good legacy, as any, to leave behind.

“My parents saw me play at Pacific but only on live stream,” Quiocho said. “That’s another reason why this trip is important because this will be the first game my family will watch me play live since high school.

“It gives us the opportunity to show our friends, alumni, family, and fans that can’t make it to our games in Oregon the hard work and dedication we put in this game. This is going to be a very memorable trip.”