College football: Big Islanders at the next level

Psalm Wooching, senior linebacker, Washington, Kealakehe

The most accomplished BIIF alum playing college football, Wooching made four tackles in the opener against Rutgers, recovering a fumble, and he was credited with a sack last Saturday against Idaho … Tune-in to the Pac12 Network at 2 p.m. Saturday to watch Wooching try to disrupt Portland State.

Shane Brostek, senior guard, Washington, Hawaii Prep

Made starts in each of the Huskies’ two games this season. … Played in nine games in 2015, starting two, and was named to the Academic All-Pac-12 second team … A darkhorse pick to reach the College Football Playoffs, No. 8 Washington faces its first big test Oct. 1 against Stanford

Asotui Eli, sophomore offensive lineman, Hawaii, Kealakehe

Has started all three games for the Rainbow Warriors at right guard after making 12 starts last season (11 at center) … If luck falls right, Eli could be on track to make 50 career starts

Manase Hungalu, junior linebacker, Oregon State, Kealakehe

Productive in Beavers’ only game so far, tying for team high with eight tackles, including one for loss, against Minnesota … Finished with 43 tackles and a fumble recovery in 2015 … OSU welcomes Boise State in nationally televised game Sept. 24

Paka Davis, sophomore fullback, Texas Christian, Kamehameha

Hasn’t played in first two games according to TCU participation report … Earned TCU Football’s Y. Q. McCammon Outstanding Squadman Award in 2015

DJ Grant-Johnson, senior kicker, Navy Kamehameha

According to the Navy’s participation report, Grant-Johnson hasn’t played in the Midshipmen’s first two games

Isi Holani, junior defensive lineman, Kansas, Hilo

Started against Rhode Island in his Jayhawks’ debut, then made one tackle in reserve role last Saturday against Ohio … Big dates ahead are Oct. 29 at Oklahoma and a Nov. 19 visit against Texas

Shaun Kagawa, junior safety, Georgia Tech, Kamehameha

Made two tackles Saturday in Tech’s 35-10 win vs. Mercer … Played in 10 games last season, primarily on special teams, recovering a fumble … Look for Kagawa next Thursday night as Yellowjackets hosts Clemson on ESPN

Kyler O’Halloran, sophomore linebacker, UNLV, Kealakehe

Walk-on from Ventura JC is in his first season with Rebels … Didn’t play in UNLV’s first two games, according to school participation report … O’Halloran would have to make the travel roster to earn trip home Oct. 15 when UNLV visits Hawaii.

Damien Packer, senior safety, Hawaii, Keaau

Made third start last Saturday against UT-Martin, finishing with four tackles … First career interception came Sept. 3 at Michigan

John Ursua, freshman wide receiver, Hawaii, Kealakehe (one season)

Making his presence felt after redshirting in 2015 … There starts, seven catches for 92 yards, and one punt return … Only played with Waveriders as a freshman