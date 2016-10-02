College football: Brown, Saint Juste help Hawaii beat Nevada 38-17

HONOLULU — Dru Brown threw two touchdown passes, Diocemy Saint Juste had a career-high 205 yards rushing and Hawaii beat Nevada 38-17 night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Brown completed 15 of 18 passes for 222 yards and Metuisela ‘Unga had two touchdown receptions for Hawaii (2-3), which piled up season highs of 344 yards rushing and 566 total yards.

Steven Lakalaka scored on a 4-yard run and Brown hit ‘Unga for a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter as Hawaii built a 17-3 lead going into halftime.

Saint Juste’s 59-yard run on the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter set up a 5-yard scoring run by John Ursua three plays later. After forcing a punt, Hawaii put together a 6-play, 95-yard drive — highlighted by runs of 44 and 15 yards by Paul Harris and a 15-yard face masking penalty — capped by ‘Unga’s 8-yard TD catch made it 31-3.

James Butler had 168 yards rushing for Nevada (2-3)