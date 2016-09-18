College football: Dawkins, Taylor lead Arizona past Hawaii 47-28

TUCSON, Ariz. — Brandon Dawkins ran for three touchdowns and passed for another and Arizona wrapped up nonconference play with a 47-28 victory over Hawaii on Saturday night.

Dawkins, starting in place of injured Anu Solomon for the second straight game, completed 16 of 21 passes for 235 yards and carried 15 times for 118 more.

Wildcats Freshman J.J. Taylor rushed for 168 yards in 18 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown dash down the sideline.

Junior college transfer Dru Brown replaced Ikaika Woolsey at Hawaii quarterback in the second half and directed three touchdown drives.

Arizona amassed 363 yards in the first half to lead 34-7.

Dawkins rushed for 111 yards and three scores and completed 12 of 15 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters alone.

The Wildcats scored TDs their first three possessions

The drives of 88 yards in eight plays, 82 yards in six plays and 24 yards in one play used up a combined 5 minutes and 47 seconds.

Dawkins scored on a 24-yard run for the first Arizona touchdown and a 14-yard run for the second.

On Hawaii’s next possession, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles intercepted Woolsey’s pass at the Hawaii 24. Tyrell Johnson scored on an end around on the next play and it was 20-0.

Hawaii got on the board with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Woolsey to freshman John Ursua with 1:10 to go in the first.

But the Wildcats pulled away with two second-quarter scores. Dawkins connected with Shun Brown on a 56-yard touchdown pass play and scored again on a six-yard run.