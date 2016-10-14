College football: Hawaii could start league play 3-0 first 1st time since 2010

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich dubbed it the “green party.” That moniker has nothing to do with politics, but after the past two weeks Rolovich probably could win a statewide election.

Homecoming could truly be a celebration for the Rainbow Warriors, who host UNLV at 6 p.m. Saturday night seeking their first 3-0 start in league play since 2010.

“You can feel the support around town and the energy on the island,” Rolovich told the media earlier this week on Oahu. “We told them that would happen if they did what they were supposed to do, and to be honest, they deserved it after winning a couple of games.”

The first-year coach’s message to his the Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 2-0 Mountain Wast) was it to keep working hard ahead of facing the Rebels (2-4, 1-1). For the fans, Rolovich joked, wear green, or else.

“Hopefully we’ll get one of those stadium-rocking moments,” he said. “We’re not going to let anybody in the door who is not wearing green.

“We’ll have mercenaries at the door, and they will send you back.”

He has the right to be in a joking mood with the way Hawaii’s offense has been balanced of late, as the UH gas equaled last season’s win total.

Since taking over as starting quarterback, sophomore Dru Brown has not thrown an interception in 51 pass attempts and has passed for 509 yards (39-51) and four touchdowns. Running back Steven Lakalaka has rushed for a touchdown in each of the past four games and five of six contests this season. The senior leads the team with six scores.

“The running game is opening up the outside,” said wide receiver Marcus Kemp, who was recently named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. “After we pop big plays on the outside, the running game gets going again. It’s a good balance.”

Winless on the road this season, UNLV is coming off a 26-7 loss at San Diego State in which it was held to a season-low 122 yards of offense.

Johnny Stanton (50 0f 107 for 676 yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions) and Dalton Sneed (11 of 29, 144, 1-1) are third and four, respectively, on the team in rushing yards.

“They have athletic quarterbacks,” Rolovich said. “Whichever one plays is going to do stuff with their feet.”

UH won 10 consecutive homecoming games from 2002-11, but it’s lost its last four.

Of course, this is the first go-around for Rolovich as coach with Brown as quarterback.

“These guys have been through a lot,” Brown said. “Losing takes a toll. Getting a few wins under our belts definitely builds confidence.”