Hawaii tabs Brown as starting quarterback

Hawaii isn’t just hitting the reset button with the start of conference play, but at the quarterback position as well.

Coach Nick Rolovich on Monday named Dru Brown the starting quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors’ Mountain West opener Saturday against Nevada at Aloha Stadium.

Brown, a sophomore in his first season with the program after attending a California junior college, gets a promotion after going 16 of 30 in relief of Ikaika Woolsey in three games.

“He got better, and better, and better within the offense,” Rolovich told the media in Honolulu. “He’s not a real outgoing personality so I think it took a little bit longer for the guys to get to know him. But, all they see is how he works.”

Woolsey, who Rolovich said will be the No. 2 quarterback, started the first four games for Hawaii (1-3), going 44 of 90 for 644 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Brown played the entire second half in a 47-28 loss to Arizona on Sept. 17, leading the Rainbow Warriors to three touchdowns.

During the bye week, Rolovich said all positions were up for grabs, saying “nobody’s safe right now.”

Brown also has run for 82 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown.

“I think I’ve improved, but I also think I have a long way to go,” Brown said.

After going winless in conference play last season, Hawaii will try to beat the Wolf Pack (2-2) after losing the previous five meetings.

Rolovich was the offensive coordinator for the Wolf Pack during the past four seasons.