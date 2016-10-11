Hilo fighter continues surge with MMA win

Russell “Da Muscle” Mizuguchi’s pro mixed martial arts future gets brighter by the victory.

The flyweight (125 pounds) fighter improved his record to 2-0 with a submission over Maui Acantilado at Showdown in Honokaa Town on Saturday.

At a Just Scrap event in April, Mizuguchi made his pro debut and scored a unanimous decision over Honolulu’s Ryan Mondala.

In August 2015, Mondala got a first-round, rear-naked choke against Riquo Abadilla, from the Big Island, at a Star Elite Cage Fighting event.

Hawaiian Fight League and SEC co-promoted Showdown in Honokaa Town, the first MMA card there.

Whenever Mizuguchi, of Hilo, beats someone of significance, especially from a Honolulu promotion, it adds another gold star to his resume.

“Russell won by rear-naked choke over Maui,” HFL promoter Nolan Nobriga said. “The spectators called it one of the best fight in years. It was neck and neck.”

In the main event, Kauai’s Tim Teves got a first-round, technical knockout over Honokaa’s Mana Meyers for the SEC lightweight (155) belt.

Nobriga called the historic MMA/kickboxing event in Honokaa a huge hit. MMA shows have been run at Hilo Civic and Kailua-Kona but never in Honokaa.

“It was awesome,” he said. “It was a successful night and a great turnout.”

Meyers was one of four homegrown Honokaa fighters on the card. The others were Kris Moniz (205), Tycio Dela Cruz (220), a kickboxer, and Kapanaia Carvalho (170), who didn’t make it to the show.

“Kris had a tough battle against Andrew Sanchis, who got the best and won the fight,” Nobriga said “Tycio lost to Ashton Castro. It was a battle and awesome fight.”

Part of the proceeds went to the Big Island Boxing Association. Kickboxers from Hawaiian International Boxing Club were featured on the card.

Brothers and HIBC teammates Wela Mamone, a Hilo senior who played a BIIF football game the night before, and Ricky Mamone both won their kickboxing bouts.

Due to the positive turnout, there are plans to stage another Showdown in Honokaa Town event next year.

The best feedback Nobriga got from the Honokaa old-timers was their appreciation from watching the youngsters battle in kickboxing.

“A lot of the old-timers thanked our company, Hawaiian Fight League, for a great night of fun action,” he said. “The people were so happy to see the little kids going at it and having fun, more than the adult group. That made it very interesting.

“Plus, it was Makahiki week, where the Hawaiians show their skills in games and competition. We had a great Hawaiian chant and prayer aloha. We will make another Showdown in Honokaa Town next year. It was an awesome turnout.”