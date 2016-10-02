KAILUA-KONA — The bike shoulders are a little more crowded, the splashes in Kailua Bay are a bit more frequent, and the Big Island is bustling with action. That can only mean one thing — Ironman race week is here.

More than 2,300 athletes from around the globe will gather in Kailua-Kona for the World Championship race on Saturday — the largest field in the event’s 38-year history.

The field of athletes will tackle a 2.4-mile swim in Kailua Bay, followed by a 112-mile bike along the Queen Kaahumanu Highway from Kailua-Kona to the turnaround in Hawi. The day ends with a 26.2-mile run beginning on Alii Drive, out to the Natural Energy Laboratory Hawaii Authority (NELHA). Athletes will complete their journey to the roar of thousands as they cross the historic Alii Drive finish line.

Triathletes will be representing 64 countries and territories on six continents. Athletes ranging in age from 19 to 83 have earned their championship opportunity by having finished among the best at one of more than 40 qualifying Ironman events worldwide.

The United States leads the way with 804 competitors, accounting for just over 33 percent of registrants this year. Athletes from all 50 U.S. states are represented, with the greatest number coming from California (153) followed by Colorado (51), Hawaii (49), New York (46), and Florida and Texas with 45 athletes each.

Australia leads the international contingent with the second-most athletes competing (230), followed by Germany (195), Canada (137), Great Britain (124) and France (119). Other athletes from countries as far as Turkey, Slovenia, Iceland and Denmark are traveling around the globe for their shot at the title.

The competitive fields should provide for an exciting race with Ironman World Champions Jan Frodeno of Germany and Daniela Ryf of Switzerland returning to defend their titles.

The men’s competition is packed with a strong veteran group that includes former Ironman 70.3 and Ironman World Champions Sebastian Kienle, Brent McMahon, Tim O’Donnell, Andy Potts and Timothy Van Berkel.

On the women’s side, Mirinda “Rinny” Carfrae is back for redemption following last year’s injury-plagued race which forced her to withdraw.

As always, there are more than a few interesting and inspiring stories that will be on the course racing alongside the pro field.

Among those are the father and son team of Jeff and Johnny Agar. Johnny Agar had cerebral palsy, and will be carried by his father, Jeff.

Also competing is Iran’s first female Ironman triathlete Shirin Gerami, racing to transcend cultural divides and inspire women around the world; U.S. Air Force Reserve Major Christina Hopper, the first female African-American fighter pilot to see combat in a major war; Turia Pitt, who is proving doctors wrong after suffering burns to 65 percent of her body; and Japan’s Hiromu Inada, who at 83 years old, could become the oldest competitor to ever cross the Ironman World Championship finish line.

“The inspiration that is generated by not only our amazing professional athletes but also our age-groupers, shows why the Ironman World Championship continues to be the pinnacle event of the endurance world,” said Andrew Messick, CEO of Ironman in a press release. “Over 2,300 of the world’s best athletes have traveled to this prestigious island to showcase their unwavering strength, passion and commitment while proving that truly ‘Anything is possible.’”

The action kick off this morning with the 30th annual PATH Run, which starts and finishes at Hale Halawai.

Schedule of events

Today

7:30 a.m., 30th annual PATH 10K/5K Fun Run Alii Drive, start/finish at Hale Halawai

Monday

5 p.m., Heroes of Hawaii, Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Luau Grounds

Tuesday

4 p.m., Ironkids Keiki Dip-n-Dash, Kailua Pier

5 p.m., Parade of Nations, Alii Drive

Thursday

7:30 a.m., Kona Underpants Run, start/finish at Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel

6 p.m., E Komo Mai Welcome Banquet, Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel

Saturday

6:25 a.m., Race Start (Male professionals), Kailua Pier

6:30 a.m., Race Start (Female professionals), Kailua Pier

6:55 a.m., Race Start (Age group males), Kailua Pier

7:10 a.m., Race Start (Age group females)

2-2:30 p.m., First finishers expected, Alii Drive

Midnight, Finish line closes, Alii Drive

Sunday

6 p.m., Banquet of Champions, Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel

By the numbers

Over 2,300 — Number of competitors

43 — Average age of registrants this year

100 — Size of professional field (57 males, 43 females)

83 – Age of Hiromu Inada (Yachiyo, Chiba, Japan) the oldest participant in the race

8 — Athletes that will be celebrating their birthday on race day

50 — U.S. states are accounted for, with the greatest number coming from California (153)